Amir Khan and Kell Brook have agreed terms to a long-awaited all-British fight that will see the two rivals finally meet in the ring on 19 February after years of failed talks. The AO Arena in Manchester will host the fight, which will be live on Sky Sports Box Office. Khan, 34, will be back in the ring for the first time in over two years, while Brook, 35, suffered a heavy defeat to WBO champion Terence Crawford in November 2020.Brook tweeted after the announcement: “It’s finally go time! Feb 19 in Manchester. I get to close this chapter.”While Khan...

