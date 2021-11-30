ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summoners War: Lost Centuria adds a new monster, a co-op game mode, and more in Season 8

By Catherine Ng Dellosa
pocketgamer.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCom2uS has just launched its Season 8 update, inviting players to dive back into Summoners War: Lost Centuria with its new Water Hero Monster, Mu Shu. The latest update also welcomes a brand new Co-Op Battle Mode - which helps players band together to take down challenging bosses - along with...

