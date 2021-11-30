Peli-cans: New Orleans cruises over Clips as Jonas goes off

Jonas Valanciunas had a career night, and the Pelicans won their third game in the last four.

Valanciunas scored a career high 39 points, and grabbed 15 rebounds, as New Orleans defeated the Clippers in Los Angeles, 123-104.

Valanciunas made 7 of 8 three point attempts. Brandon Ingram had 27 points, and rookie Herb Jones scored 16.

Valanciunas made all 7 of his three point attempts in the first half.

The Pelicans, 6-17, led by as many as 21 points in the first half.

