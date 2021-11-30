ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Peli-cans: New Orleans cruises over Clips as Jonas goes off

 3 days ago

Jonas Valanciunas had a career night, and the Pelicans won their third game in the last four.

Valanciunas scored a career high 39 points, and grabbed 15 rebounds, as New Orleans defeated the Clippers in Los Angeles, 123-104.

Valanciunas made 7 of 8 three point attempts. Brandon Ingram had 27 points, and rookie Herb Jones scored 16.

Valanciunas made all 7 of his three point attempts in the first half.

The Pelicans, 6-17, led by as many as 21 points in the first half.

nbcsportsedge.com

Jonas Valanciunas goes nuclear, Sabonis makes history in narrow loss

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. These past few Mondays have been far too injury-riddled for my (or...
NBA
FanSided

Jonas Valanciunas should be an All-Star for the New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans aren’t getting much attention with a poor overall record and no Zion Williamson, but Jonas Valanciunas is starting to turn some heads. JV has been dropping double-doubles left and right all season long and currently leads the NBA in that category. He’s been a great all-around player for the Pelicans this season and has helped keep the Pelicans afloat without Zion, which is why he should be making his first appearance in the All-Star Game.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving gets bad news about potential return to Nets

The brief glimmer of hope for Kyrie Irving to return to the court for the Brooklyn Nets this season seems to be fading away. New York City mayor-elect Eric Adams appeared Friday on CNN and was asked specifically about Irving, who remains ineligible to play due to the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
NBA
Person
Brandon Ingram
ClutchPoints

The 1 trade the Lakers need to make right now

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a roller-coaster campaign that, for the most part, has not lived up to the expectations. Los Angeles is 7-6 on the season and has been incredibly disappointing so far, especially for Lakers fans. Every loss in La La Land is magnified. But their ugly 107-83 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Friday night deservingly warranted the negative headlines and the boos from the Staples Center crowd.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Kenyon Martin on Lakers' Carmelo Anthony Playing Against His Son: 'It Was Dope'

Former NBA star Kenyon Martin enjoyed seeing his son, Kenyon Martin Jr., go up against one of his former teammates recently. When asked about Martin Jr. and the Rockets facing Carmelo Anthony and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and Tuesday, K-Mart told TMZ Sports: "It was dope. Strange feeling at first but testament to Melo for one. ... His longevity in his craft. Still playing at a high level."
NBA
The Spun

Celtics Are Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in a major NBA trade, according to The Athletic. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold onto Ben Simmons, though the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick has yet to suit up in a game this season. Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to...
NBA
Indy100

Drake met an old couple at a basketball game who didn’t know who he was and named them his ‘new parents’

Drake met an older couple at an NBA game who didn’t recognise him - and he soon crowned them his “new parents”.The rapper - who was sitting courtside at the Oklahoma City (OKC) Thunder and Houston Rockets game with a friend - happened to be sitting next to an older couple who didn’t realise that he was a world-known musical artist.As cameras started to show the “Certified Lover Boy,” the older gentleman appeared to ask if he was a notable person.Drake was evidently entertained with the exchange and started to laugh as he called for the camera to focus...
Marvin Bagley refused to check into game on Sunday

Sean Cunningham: Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday’s game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns. I didn’t report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach. Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk.
NBA
CinemaBlend

Serena Williams Roasts Kevin Durant In New Video (And There’s Cooking Spray Involved)

In the sports community, athletes are bonded together by their competitive spirits and a mutual respect for one another. There have been plenty of occasions in which the biggest names in sports have shown each other love. Of course, in the midst of that admiration, there’s also room for some jokes, which can range from chuckle-worthy to downright hilarious. NBA superstar Kevin Durant has found himself at the receiving end of more than a few in his time, with the most recent jabs referring to his ashy ankles. Fans across social media took great pleasure in clowning him and, now, even Serena Williams has joined with an A+ gag involving cooking spray.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

DeAndre Jordan facing bad news from Lakers?

DeAndre Jordan appears to be on his way to getting DeMoted by the Los Angeles Lakers. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters this week that Dwight Howard will start for the team Friday against the LA Clippers. Vogel also said that the team will only use one center moving forward, per Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll.
NBA
The Spun

Injury Diagnosis Is In For Suns Star Devin Booker

During the second quarter of last night’s marquee matchup between the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors, star shooting guard Devin Booker left the game with a hamstring injury. On Wednesday, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski provided an update on Booker’s current injury situation. The Suns’ star will reportedly miss...
NBA
