BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Volunteers and members of Mount Zion Baptist Church in Beckley are handing out food boxes and providing Thanksgiving meals to those in need. Inspired by the work the church’s Pastor, Reverend Jerry Staples, and First Lady, Cassandra Staples, started at their other church in Charleston, along with other local community food drives, this is Mt. Zion’s first year giving out food to the sick- shut-ins, the homeless, and senior citizens around the community, and its work they feel is very much needed.

12 DAYS AGO