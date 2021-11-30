ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

The History of U.S. Resistance to War Profiteering w/ Hunter DeRensis – Source – Parallax Views

By wsw staff
wallstreetwindow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this edition of Parallax Views, there’s a rich and storied history of resistance to war profiteering in the United States of America. Joining us to unpack this overlooked history is Hunter DeRensis, communications director for BringOurTroopsHome.US and author of the recent article “Merchants Of Death: From the Nye Committee to...

wallstreetwindow.com

Comments / 0

Related
realcleardefense.com

How Would the U.S. Military Fight a War in Space?

We have a Space Force, but we’re still not sure how to fight space war. It’s 2021, and no one has ever fought a space war. Various countries (most recently Russia) have conducted technical tests of their ability to destroy objects in space. Several countries (including most notably the United States) have successfully integrated space assets into their warfighting, but this effort has been one-sided; no country has tried to deny another access to space. And yet, the United States has created a Space Force designed, at least in part, to ensure the endurance of US space dominance.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
wallstreetwindow.com

The 2nd Cold War and Shifting Alliances in the Emerging Multipolar World w/ Ted Snider – Source – Parallax Views

On this edition of Parallax Views, we’re delving into the shifting political alliances that seem to be emerging as we enter what may be a Second Cold War and an emerging multipolar world. To do this we’re joined by Ted Snider, a fascinating geopolitical analyst and regular contributor to Antiwar.Com. We begin the conversation by parsing out the debate over the terms “New Cold War” and “Second Cold War” in the 21st century. The idea of the Second Cold War refers to rising tensions between the U.S. and its allies against Russia and China. In large part it deals with the possibility of a Russia-China partnership that would change the American-led unipolar order. We discuss some of the history between the U.S. and China and the U.S. and Putin’s Russia in the aftermath of the 20th century Cold War. In this regard, we delve into the issues of NATO and NATO expansion in relation to growing rifts between the U.S. and Russia after the collapse of the Soviet Union. From there we then turn our attention to Ted’s recent analysis of subtle moves made by Saudi Arabia that may signal Saudi’s rulers planning for major geopolitical shifts in the future. Specifically, we delve into what may be significant changes in the relationship between Iran and Saudi Arabia and what it may mean in regards to the Kingdom’s relationship with the U.S. and Israel. Additionally, Ted and I also dig into China’s Shanghai Cooperative Organization and Saudi Arabia’s involvement with it. Ted and I delineate between regional and global geopolitical moves being made by Saudi Arabia at the moment. After that we discuss Joe Biden’s foreign policy one year into his Presidency and the failure of the U.S. to renegotiate the JCPOA deal with Iran. In this regard, Ted comments on Ebrahim Raisi, hardliners, neocon Elliot Abrams cheering on Raisi’s victory, viewing the Iran deal through the eyes of an Iranian leadership that was betrayed by Donald Trump after the initial deal was made with Barack Obama, the potential for Iran to find an escape from the “squeeze” of the U.S. by sidling up to China and Russia, the problems with sanctions against Iran, and how U.S. policy towards Iran may be accelerating the emergence of a multipolar world in which a Russia-China partnership challenges the U.S.-led unipolar world order. Before wrapping up we delve into the Russia-China partnership and whether a military partnership is emerging out of it, why it may be a partnership rather than an alliance. Also, we briefly touch upon Biden’s foreign policy as it relates to Latin America and Israel/Palestine, the lack of diplomacy and using the diplomatic toolbox in U.S. foreign policy, how short-sightedness endangers national security and world security, the foreign policy “Blob”, the Afghanistan withdrawal, and more!
POLITICS
wallstreetwindow.com

Vulture Capitalism & The Hijacking of America‘s Pandemic Response w/ Nina Burleigh – Source – Parallax Views

On this edition of Parallax Views, long-time journalist Nina Burleigh joins Parallax Views to discuss her latest book Virus: Vaccinations, the CDC, and the Hijacking of America’s Response to the Pandemic. We begin by discussing Nina’s previous work on such stories as the Mary Meyers case (which some connect to JFK conspiracies) and biblical archaeology in Israel. Nina explains the connective tissue behind her various writings and how it relates to issues like fake news. Then we delve into the pandemic and how the story of it has parallels to the fiasco of the Iraq War and the 2008 financial crisis. Nina then lays out the achievement of the mRNA vaccine used to treat COVID before we delve more deeply into the issue of pandemic profiteering and the Trump administration’s handling of the pandemic. We talk Jared Kushner, Steve Bannon, scam artists, Jerome Corsi, right-wing disinformation, vulture capitalism and how the Trump era was what Nina calls the “MBA Ideology” on steroids, the Council for National Policy and its relationship to the astro-turfed America’s Frontline Doctors and Dr. Simone Gold, anti-vaccination sentiment amongst non-right wing elements of society, the definition of freedom in American culture, the Michigan militia case, surveillance capitalism, whether Trump’s base is actually working class, inquiries into pandemic profiteering, the dark science of the Cold War, the spread of conspiracy theories in a digital age, and much, much more!
PUBLIC HEALTH
Northwest Florida Daily News

LETTER: The 'forever' war, political parties and the planet

Real journalism requires training and a resolute search for accuracy, unlike today’s versions of the old saying, ”Don’t confuse me with the facts – my mind’s made up.” For example, a reader recently resented the phrase “breaking eggs to make an omelet” in describing our final exit from the “forever” war, adding that the military genius in the White House probably wanted a good photo op for 9/11. He clearly prefers FOX and Heritage brands of pronouncements...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Crenshaw
Person
Woodrow Wilson
Person
Theodore Roosevelt
Person
Hiram Johnson
Person
Smedley Butler
Person
Tom Connally
wallstreetwindow.com

The War in Afghanistan is Not Over w/ Kyle Anzalone – Source – Parallax Views

The War in Afghanistan is Not Over w/ Kyle Anzalone. On this edition of Parallax Views, Kyle Anzalone, host of Conflicts of Interest at The Libertarian Institute, joins us to discuss Afghanistan and the problems it is facing from U.S. freezes on assets and sanctions as well as ISIS-K. We also discuss the Pentagon’s investigation in a deadly drone strike that killed civilians in Afghanistan. No one, as of the current moment, is being held accountable and the incident has been described as a “tragic mistake”. However, as it turns out, this is not the only time such self-investigations have led to little systemic change in regards to drone strikes and airstrike that have harmed civilians. In this regard, we discuss the story of a 2019 airstrike on Syria that led to civilian casualties that has received renewed attention and criticism as of late. Kyle and I also talk about the issues with asset freezes on and sanctions against Afghanistan that are arguably a form of economic warfare and hurting Afghan civilians in a time of food insecurity and a broken infrastructure in Afghanistan. Other issues discussed include:
MILITARY
The Conversation U.S.

Political rage: America survived a decade of anger in the 18th century – but can it now?

Americans have an anger problem. People rage at each other. They are angry at public officials for shutting down parts of society. Or for the opposite reason because they aren’t doing enough to curb the virus. Democrats vent their rage at Republicans. And Republicans treat Democrats not as opponents, but as enemies. Meanwhile, the American founders are being literally taken off of their pedestals in a rejection of the history they represent. And, of course, a violent mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in early 2021, trying to disrupt that most fundamental of U.S. institutions, the peaceful transfer...
ADVOCACY
Washington Post

A shadow war in space is heating up fast

When Russia blows up a satellite in space with a missile (as it did this month), or when China tests a new hypersonic missile (as it did last month), the ongoing arms race in space leaps into the news. But in between these “Sputnik”-like moments, outside the public’s view, the United States and its adversaries are battling in space every day.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Permanent War Economy#War Profiteering#Parallax Views#Bringourtroopshome#The Nye Committee#American#Raytheon#The Progressive Era#Wwi#Dupont#Merchants Of War#Nye Commitee
kalw.org

Dr. LaNada War Jack on the power of Native resistance

On this edition of Your Call, Dr. LaNada War Jack discusses her book, Native Resistance: An Intergenerational Fight for Survival and Life. Dr. War Jack, a member of the Shoshone Bannock Tribes, was the first Native student at UC Berkeley in 1968 and one of the leaders of the Occupation of Alcatraz in 1969. This facilitated certain subsequent government funded policies for Indian tribes nationwide while recovering millions of acres of land back.
BERKELEY, CA
wallstreetwindow.com

Biden taps the Strategic Petroleum Reserve – What is it? Where did it come from? And does the US still need it? – Scott L. Montgomery

Biden taps the Strategic Petroleum Reserve – What is it? Where did it come from? And does the US still need it?. President Joe Biden ordered a release of oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve on Nov. 23, 2021, as a part of a coordinated effort with five other countries to tamp down rising fuel prices. The U.S. plans to tap 50 million barrels of crude oil in the coming months, while the other nations – the U.K., India, Japan, Korea and China – are said to be releasing about 11 million barrels in total.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wallstreetwindow.com

Noam Chomsky Warns of ‘Very Dangerous’ US Antagonism of China – Brett Wilkins

Linguist and dissident Noam Chomsky this week condemned the Biden administration’s aggressive anti-China foreign policy, while dismissing the imperialist notion that Beijing poses a threat to the United States and urging a departure from the “provocation” that for decades has characterized the U.S. stance toward the rising giant. “There is...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
MSNBC

As Bannon eyes jail, top Trump aide folds in riot probe

Donald Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows is now cooperating with investigators looking into the January 6th insurrection. His decision comes after Trump ally Steve Bannon was indicted for dodging investigators. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by Juanita Tolliver to discuss the probe.Dec. 1, 2021.
POTUS
ABC30 Fresno

First Lady Jill Biden unveils White House holiday theme and decorations

WASHINGTON DC -- The White House unveiled its holiday decorations on Monday, going along with the theme selected this year by first lady Jill Biden, who titled her inspiration "Gifts from the Heart." East Wing communications director Elizabeth Alexander told CNN the idea for Biden's theme was to showcase "things...
POTUS
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene says Capitol rioters were ‘innocent people’ set up by FBI and Democrats to make Trump fans look bad

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene continued her efforts to whitewash the truth about the 6 January attack on the US Capitol in an interview that was published on Wednesday.Ms Greene made the comments while speaking with Darren Beatie, a former speechwriter for the Trump White House who was ousted after it was revealed that he had attended a conference frequented by white nationalists, on Mr Beatie’s show hosted on Rumble TV, a site seeking to be a conservative alternative to YouTube.She echoed an often-repeated falsehood popular among conservatives during the interview: the assertion that Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy