ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Please Enable JavaScript

ForConstructionPros.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWww.forconstructionpros.com is using a security service for protection...

www.forconstructionpros.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Switzerland Approves Assisted ‘Suicide Capsule’

Switzerland has just legalized a new way to die by assisted suicide. The country’s medical review board has authorized the use of the Sarco Suicide Pod, which is a 3-D-printed portable coffin-like capsule with windows that can be transported to a tranquil place for a person’s final moments of life.
HEALTH
The Independent

CEO fires 900 employees over Zoom call: ‘Your employment is terminated, effective immediately’

The chief executive of a US-based digital mortgage lending company fired 900 people on a Zoom call ahead of the holiday season, it has been reported.About 15 per cent of the company’s employees in the US and India were abruptly laid off as part of the cost-cutting exercise, Vishal Garg, the head of Better.com, can be heard saying in the video call that reportedly took place last week. A recording of the call, which has not been verified, was widely shared on YouTube. “If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Biden targets all-cash home deals in anti-corruption drive

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Monday vowed to crack down on "criminals, kleptocrats and others" paying cash for houses to launder money as part of a broader anti-corruption drive linked to this week's U.S. Summit for Democracy. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, speaking at the Brookings...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Javascript#Security Service
worldpropertyjournal.com

Biden Administration Looking to Double Lumber Tariffs Charged to U.S. Home Builders

It's a Gut Punch to American Home Buyers and Home Builders, says NAHB. The National Association of Home Builders chairman Chuck Fowke issued the following statement after the U.S. Commerce moved forward last week with an administrative review to double the tariffs on Canadian lumber shipments into the U.S. from 9 percent to 17.9 percent:
BUSINESS
The Independent

Bitcoin price news – live: Bitcoin stabilises after crash that wiped out nearly 20% of its value

The price of bitcoin has settled at around $49,000 on Monday after a major crash wiped out nearly 20 per cent of its value on Saturday.After trading close to $56,000 on Friday, the cryptocurrency crash took away more than 17 per cent of Bitcoin’s value.The cryptocurrency has since slightly recovered and is currently priced at about $49,000.Other cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) have also recovered marginally over the weekend, and are showing signs of stabilising in the last 24 hours.Meme coins dogecoin and Shiba Inu also plunged in value by nearly 20 per cent, but have...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
invenglobal.com

Alexandra Botez under fire after appearing to defend slavery

Alexandra Botez came under fire over the weekend after she appeared to defend Dubai's alleged use of slavery on an AT&T sponsored stream hosted from the 2021 World Chess Championship taking place in the United Arab Emirates. While the sisters later claimed she was being taken out of context, the statement still caused an uproar from their stream chat and folks online who were offended by the comment.
WORLD
insideevs.com

How Is Hyundai's Hydrogen Car Bet Working Out?

For a time, there's was quite a debate about whether electric cars would make it into the mainstream. Many automakers also banked on hydrogen as the automotive alternative fuel of the future. More specifically, several brands touted future hydrogen fuel-cell cars as having the edge over battery-electric vehicles. Even when...
ECONOMY
Rolling Stone

Grimes Called it a Tool For Radical Wealth Distribution. Could People Make Real Money Off NFT Gaming?

Grimes is not a communist. The tech-consumed star, who’s well known for daydreaming about futurist utopias, said just that on Instagram last month, in a caption to a paparazzi shot of her reading Karl Marx’s Communist Manifesto, shortly after her breakup with billionaire and amateur space explorer Elon Musk. “Although there are some very smart ideas in this book,” she wrote, “personally I’m more interested in a radical decentralized ubi [universal basic income] that I think could potentially be achieved thru crypto and gaming.” One month (and one failed promise to quit the internet and fame altogether) later, Grimes posted...
VIDEO GAMES
ForConstructionPros.com

Chicago Pneumatic CP86 Cordless Connected Nutrunner

The CP86 series cordless connected nutrunner is available with an app to provide instant performance feedback on the job and better control quality processes in the field. Four models offer torque levels from 170 to 5,975 ft.-lbs. and come in the standalone CP86 variant and connected C and CQ variants with a dedicated CPLinQ app.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy