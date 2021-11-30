Man and child injured after shooting in northwest Fresno, police say

A man and child were both hurt after a shooting in northwest Fresno sent people rushing for safety.

Police received a ShotSpotter alert in the area of Fairmont and Holt Avenues around 3:30 Monday afternoon.

Officers say there was an exchange of gunfire between people in a car and others who were standing outside.

One man was hit by a bullet that ricocheted.

Police say those involved ran away and in the rush, a child was pushed to the ground and hit their head.

The child was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

Officers detained some people but they haven't confirmed if they are involved.