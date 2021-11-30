ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photo | Cody Garbrandt is skin and bone ahead of UFC flyweight debut

By Christopher Taylor
 3 days ago
Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Grabrandt is looking incredibly skinny two weeks ahead of his flyweight debut. Garbrandt (12-4 MMA) made the decision to test the waters at 125lbs following his unanimous decision loss to Rob Font back in May. That setback served as Cody’s fourth in his past five fights,...

