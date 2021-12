Despite being around for a while, YouTube is still one of the most unique virtual platforms. There is no other place where you can watch videos like those on Youtube; other social media platforms cannot compare because of their relatively short content. You can watch videos on cooking, gaming, makeup, BBC videos, late night shows; you name it, YouTube has it. Now there are entire companies and lives revolving around YouTube such as Tasty, the Odd1sOut, Mr. Beast, and thousands more. YouTube has transcended a mere video platform, it has become an entire lifestyle for some, and these days, it is even preferred over reading books.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 14 DAYS AGO