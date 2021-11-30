Debris warning postpones NASA spacewalk

NASA announced Monday its 10 latest trainee astronauts, who include a firefighter turned Harvard professor, a former member of the national cycle team, and a pilot who led the first-ever all-woman F-22 formation in combat. The 2021 class was whittled down from a field of more than 12,000 applicants and will now report for duty in January at the Johnson Space Center in Texas, where they will undergo two years of training. "We're going back to the Moon, and we're continuing on to Mars -- and so today we welcome 10 new explorers," NASA administrator Bill Nelson said at an event to welcome the recruits. "Alone, each candidate has 'the right stuff,' but together they represent the creed of our country: E pluribus unum â out of many, one," he added.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO