Lincoln, NE

Study assesses modified evaluation method for students placed at risk

unl.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHyeonJin Yoon, research assistant professor, Nebraska Academy for Methodology, Analytics and Psychometrics, is assessing the validity of a new evaluation method for targeted educational interventions for students placed at risk. Regression discontinuity design is an evaluation that assesses the impact of a need-based, targeted intervention. It relies on a...

news.unl.edu

webster.edu

Student Experience: Studying Psychology in Vienna

Studying psychology is all about understanding the human mind, analyzing how it generates different human behaviors. This exploration of the human mind is what appealed to Alessandra Flöck, a psychology student at Webster Vienna Private University. As a psychology student, Flöck has the opportunity to study specific issues, learning both...
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
stardem.com

Modified quarantine guidelines for KCPS K-12 students

ROCK HALL — Modified quarantine guidelines released by the Maryland Department of Health and Maryland State Department of Education have changed procedures for kindergarten through 12th grade students. MDH and MSDE outlined three modifications for quarantine guidelines on Oct. 27. Kent County Public Schools will be shifting their guidelines based...
MARYLAND STATE
ajmc.com

Study Assesses Age-Related Sensory Neuropathy in SMA

Sensory nerve action potential amplitudes decreased as patients aged in a cohort of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 1 patients compared with a healthy, age-matched control group. Spinal muscular atrophy type 1 (SMA1) is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that leads to motor neuron degeneration and subsequent muscle weakness and atrophy...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Lincoln, NE
Education
State
Oregon State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Education
State
Nebraska State
MedicalXpress

'Cisgender-biased gender affirmative medical assessments are regrettable,' study finds

Canada's stringent eligibility screenings for medical transition—to prevent "regret" or detransition—ignore trans people's gender related perspectives and experiences, says York Professor Kinnon R. MacKinnon, lead author of a new study. It's impossible for anyone to know with 100 percent certainty how they will feel after transformative medical interventions such as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
securityboulevard.com

Conducting an Information Security Risk Assessment Successfully

Management of risk is not a simple undertaking but is essential for enterprise governance and decision making. Whether a company is adopting an enterprise risk management framework (e.g., ISO 31000, COSO, or NIST RMF) or building out an information security management program (e.g, ISO 27001 or NIST Cybersecurity Framework), you will have to identify and assess risks. Depending on the framework a company is utilizing, there can be quite a few steps associated with the entire process; an information security risk assessment is one of the key steps that often presents challenges.
COMPUTERS
#Study Groups#Design#Rdd
iheart.com

COVID Risk Assessment Tool for Holiday Travel

(Undated) -- What's the COVID risk for Thanksgiving get-togethers this year? It depends on where you are or where you're going. Georgia Tech has created an online COVID Risk Assessment Tool. People can check the area they're traveling to and the probability they will come in contact with someone with COVID. The probability changes based on how many people will be in a household or event.
TRAVEL
Daily Cougar Online

Real-Time COVID-19 Infection Risk Assessment

In this uber-cautious pandemic era, have you ever wondered when the best time to go run an errand might be, maybe when your grocery store is the least crowded, so you could reduce the chance of being exposed to a contagious disease?. Well, there could soon be an app for...
CELL PHONES
Nature.com

A benchmark study of simulation methods for single-cell RNA sequencing data

Single-cell RNA-seq (scRNA-seq) data simulation is critical for evaluating computational methods for analysing scRNA-seq data especially when ground truth is experimentally unattainable. The reliability of evaluation depends on the ability of simulation methods to capture properties of experimental data. However, while many scRNA-seq data simulation methods have been proposed, a systematic evaluation of these methods is lacking. We develop a comprehensive evaluation framework, SimBench, including a kernel density estimation measure to benchmark 12 simulation methods through 35 scRNA-seq experimental datasets. We evaluate the simulation methods on a panel of data properties, ability to maintain biological signals, scalability and applicability. Our benchmark uncovers performance differences among the methods and highlights the varying difficulties in simulating data characteristics. Furthermore, we identify several limitations including maintaining heterogeneity of distribution. These results, together with the framework and datasets made publicly available as R packages, will guide simulation methods selection and their future development.
COMPUTERS
keysweekly.com

FWC EVALUATES TRAPPING RULES & SEEKS INPUT ON HUMANE METHODS

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is seeking public feedback as staff begin to evaluate rules addressing regulated wildlife trapping. Staff are exploring possible changes to modernize trapping rules to align with the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies’ best management practices in support of species-specific and humane trapping methods.
Education
Medical News Today

Study tips for students with ADHD

Students with ADHD may struggle to concentrate in school, which can make learning difficult. Using study tips and strategies can help them succeed. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common mental health condition that can cause inattention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity. This can make studying difficult, and many young people...
MENTAL HEALTH
unl.edu

Study seeks career stories from refugee students

A research team from the Department of Educational Psychology is seeking to hear the stories of university students who are refugees. Participation will help psychologists better understand refugee students’ needs and experiences. The project is also intended to help identify more effective methods for counselors and institutions of higher education to support refugee students in academics, career pursuits and college life.
LINCOLN, NE
scitechdaily.com

New Method Developed To Study Ions Around Comets in Space

Sofia Bergman, Swedish Institute of Space Physics (IRF) and Umeå University, defended her doctoral thesis on low-energy ions around comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko on November 26, 2021. Observing low energy ions is notoriously difficult because their properties are affected greatly by the spacecraft which observes them. Sofia has developed new methods to do this. Using her work, scientists can study low-energy ions around comets and in a variety of other places in the Solar System.
ASTRONOMY
unl.edu

Biological Systems Engineering Eday Event

Eday is a fun activity in which the AGEN/BSEN 100 students display their autonomous vehicles, give informal presentations about their vehicles, and then test the ability of their vehicles to run the track where it has to detect changes in light intensity and the presence of a wall and be able to stop before hitting the wall.
LINCOLN, NE
healthitanalytics.com

Data Analysis Helps Create COVID-19 Risk Assessment App

With the high transmission rates of COVID-19, individuals, especially those at high risk of the disease, may wonder when they should go out and run an errand to avoid possible exposure. Using data insights, the University of Houston’s mobile phone system app can identify the best times for individuals to...
CELL PHONES
CIO

Modernizing Risk Assessments for Today’s Distributed Enterprise

Last year’s sudden shift to a work-from-home (WFH) model changed a lot of things in enterprise IT. Companies accelerated their adoption of cloud services. Videoconferencing became an essential form of everyday communication. And IT teams were forced to change their ways of assessing risk — likely forever. How risks and...
ECONOMY
Branding Iron Online

Professors eager for student evaluations

Professor evaluations are a standard part of the end of semester experience for students, however, for some professors, the evaluation process is much more important than a simple online form. The time of year when the hot button topic is stress and phrases like “I’m exhausted” and “curse week” fill...
COLLEGES

