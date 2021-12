JJJJound is known for launching many different types of products from cozy apparel to wine openers to $2,500 USD MTN Bikes, but one can definitely make the argument that its footwear collaborations are what capture the most attention. The Montereal-based imprint has aligned with a handful of brands, but its team-ups with New Balance have a tendency to create a ton of noise. So far, both parties have worked on four iterations, but it looks as though a fifth is on the way as we now have an early look at the JJJJound x New Balance 990v3 in green.

APPAREL ・ 9 DAYS AGO