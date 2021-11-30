ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Chance of snow early Wednesday

By Jared Piepenburg
pinejournal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures will warm into the lower 30s for most. Winds will be out of the west with gusts...

www.pinejournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyNorthwest.com

‘Chance for snow’ on Monday across Seattle area, say forecasters

With temperatures rapidly dropping over the next few days, it’s possible that parts of the Seattle area could see their first taste of winter snow at the start of next week. According to KIRO 7 meteorologist Nick Allard, lows will be dipping into the mid-30s starting on Friday. Then on Saturday, “slushy snow showers” are in the forecast for parts of the region as low as 1,000 feet in elevation. Things will then dry out in time for the Seahawks on Sunday.
SEATTLE, WA
cbs3duluth.com

Winters Storm Watch in place as we head towards Sunday snow chance

Friday night should become clear to partly cloudy for a while as we enter a period that’s between low pressure systems. As early as Saturday morning, the next low coming our way from Wyoming will make the day mostly cloudy. That low has triggered a WINTER STORM WATCH for Minnesota and Wisconsin for Sunday. The chance for snow will be 90% that day. Totals for most towns could go 4-8″. The North Shore and South Shore both could run 6-10″. Right now, there is no watch for the U.P. but folks there can expect some heavy, wet snow, too. By Monday, it should clear up and cool down. An arctic outbreak on the heels of the low could bring our first bout of below zero next week.
DULUTH, MN
pinejournal.com

Tracking snow chances in the Northland

Temperatures will hit the mid-30s this afternoon. Snow amounts will be light, but watch for roads to become a little slippery for some. This weekend will feature another chance of snow. This next system will arrive later Saturday night into Sunday. This next chance appears to bring shovelable snow for the Northland. Behind the system expect cold temperatures. Monday's highs may have a hard time reaching the mid-teens.
ENVIRONMENT
news8000.com

Chance Of Light Rain or Snow Showers Tonight -Bill Graul

Tonight’s Forecast Low: 34F / Friday’s Forecast High: 47F…. Another weak disturbance (much like this past Tuesday night) will bring a chance of scattered light rain or snow showers tonight into Friday morning. Any snow accumulations look minimal (perhaps a trace to a half-inch) with the best chances in northern & eastern sections of the viewing area… and across some of the higher terrain. Lows will range from the upper 20s (north/east) to the mid 30s. Watch out for slick spots during the Friday morning commute in any areas that see snow showers or where temps drop near or below 32F.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature
cbs2iowa.com

Back to reality next week as temperatures drop, chance for snow in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The mild weather that followed us into December will be moving out and replaced with a hit of winter next week. Cooler air will begin to move in this weekend as the storm track starts to dive down to the south. Temperatures will still be above normal, but we will be five to ten degrees cooler compared to the last few days.
IOWA STATE
KAAL-TV

Tracking Sunday's Snow Chance

Overall, the impacts of Sunday's storm system will largely miss us to the north. That includes the heaviest snow totals, as well as the worst travel impacts. We won't go away unscathed from it though, as we'll see a little rain throughout the day Sunday, maybe mixing in a snowflake or two at times early on. The significant snow with this system will stay well north and out of our area, across the northern half of Minnesota. We will see a little snow make its way across southern MN & north IA, however it looks like we'll be waiting until later Sunday night/early Monday morning for our chance. These wrap around snow showers won't add up to much, especially compared to up north, maybe an inch or two at best. We could see a few minor travel impacts for the morning commute Monday, thanks to the snow and a little wind.
ENVIRONMENT
wearegreenbay.com

Watching a rain/snow chance this weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Today: Midday there will be a few flurries and sprinkles to watch before mostly cloudy skies enter as the sun goes down. High temperatures in the upper 30s. Tonight: Clouds decrease a little bit more resulting in partly cloudy skies....
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
FOX59

Rain chances this weekend, eyeing snow potential next week

INDIANAPOLIS – It was another great day with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s with plenty of sunshine! The sunshine sticks around for Saturday but temperatures become more seasonal in the 40s. Rain chances return Sunday with colder temperatures next week. Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the middle 30s with mostly starry […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WMUR.com

Video: Cold weekend with some snow shower chances

After a mostly dry (one snow shower chance) and chilly weekend, some changes develop next week as a couple of systems (possibly three) move through. Fair skies, diminishing winds, and very cold tonight (lows: 7-22 from north to the coast...teens for many). Saturday will feature less wind along with some...
ENVIRONMENT
Q2 News

Cooler, more wind, and a chance of snow?

A much cooler and calmer day Friday. Winds have calmed down for the most part but will pick back up by tomorrow morning and carry through the day Saturday. Overnight temperatures will be in the 20s to 30s for most areas. Along with cooler temperatures, we could see a chance at some precipitation Friday night. For the Billings area, mainly rain, but the higher elevations and east of Billings could see the chance at some snow. Don't expect much accumulation Friday night.
BILLINGS, MT
KDVR.com

Mild, dry weekend before rain and snow chances return next week

DENVER (KDVR) — We are expecting dry conditions across metro Denver and the Front Range for your Saturday, along with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s. Our seasonal average at this time of year is around 46 degrees. There will be some snow in the northern Colorado mountains on Saturday, but...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy