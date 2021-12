League of Legends, for example, doesn’t require players to come to its universe art at a certain time and certain place; instead it lets players naturally connect with others who are learning, and playing, the video game at the same time. Vega, alongside co-founder Christian Van Der Henst, is building Platzi, an online school for Latin American professionals, with a similar ethos, offering pre-recorded material, weekly live learning sessions, and the option to learn with other students who are online at the same time.

