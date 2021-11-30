Letter: Congressional Republicans take hypocrisy to a new level
By Timothy Richley, Owasso
Tulsa World
3 days ago
Now that President Joe Biden has signed the infrastructure bill into a law that every member of the Oklahoma congressional delegation voted against, I wonder – when Oklahoma gets its share of the money to...
On the surface, Congress was able to avoid a government shutdown with relatively little drama this week. Facing an inflexible deadline, Democratic and Republican leaders gradually worked toward a solution, confident that an ill-timed crisis would be avoided when all was said and done. With this in mind, the Democratic-led...
Former Vice President Mike Pence shrugged off the anger of Trump supporters who are upset he did not attempt to challenge the results of the 2020 election while presiding over Congress in January as lawmakers tallied the electoral votes in President Joe Biden's victory despite pressure by his boss at the time.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON (KDKA) – West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin said overnight that he will support a Republican effort to overturn President Joe Biden’s vaccination requirement for larger businesses.
That bill is expected to get a vote on the Senate floor next week.
Senator Manchin said in a statement, “Let me be clear, I do not support any government vaccine requirement on private businesses. That’s why I have co-sponsored, and will strongly support a bill to overturn the federal government vaccine requirement for private businesses.”
All 50 Senate Republicans are supporting the effort, so with support from the Democrat, it will give them enough votes to pass a resolution to end the requirement.
The resolution would still need to pass the House but it would likely be vetoed by President Biden.
Will President Joe Biden's $2 trillion social-spending and climate package actually get the Senate's OK this month, as that chamber's leader has promised? Two analysts from opposite ends of the political spectrum say that looks likely.
Than the Senate. So why are more and more vote times announced like this: "???" The dreaded punctuation: Aides and reporters have come to dread the appearance of "???" in vote-timing previews from the House majority leader's office. That symbol signals that vote scheduling is fluid and often portends a long, stressful day on the Hill until legislation passes — we saw it several times this week alone. Still, the House's ??? is often more information than floor watchers get from the Senate, where hours of stasis can turn to votes within minutes.
WASHINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - A new fault line opened between Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday, as lawmakers squabbled publicly over accusations of religious bigotry and racism among party conservatives. In a fight that could further complicate Republican efforts to forge unity ahead of next year's...
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene continued her efforts to whitewash the truth about the 6 January attack on the US Capitol in an interview that was published on Wednesday.Ms Greene made the comments while speaking with Darren Beatie, a former speechwriter for the Trump White House who was ousted after it was revealed that he had attended a conference frequented by white nationalists, on Mr Beatie’s show hosted on Rumble TV, a site seeking to be a conservative alternative to YouTube.She echoed an often-repeated falsehood popular among conservatives during the interview: the assertion that Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats...
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appeared to say House Democrats won't vote for a continuing resolution that includes a provision blocking any funding to enforce federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates, as Congress inches closer to a government shutdown just before midnight Friday night,. "We're not going to go for their anti-vaxxing. So...
A group of GOP senators are said to be considering hardball tactics to derail Biden's vaccine mandate. They plan to block a government funding bill to strip the mandate of funding, Politico reported. Congress has until midnight on Friday to pass a new funding bill. A group of Republican lawmakers...
Republican Congressman Paul Gosar posted a cartoonishly gruesome depiction of him murdering a congressperson and assaulting the president. It was removed. By Republican standards, that was to be the end of it. While Gosar’s method was childishly silly, the message was deadly serious. Republicans, and some independents, have forgotten that...
Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. President Joe Biden is using every tool in his arsenal to send a clear message to Americans this holiday season: Don’t pin inflation on me. Republicans have been working to blame the president and Democrats...
President Joe Biden looked out over an audience of government scientists and framed his latest plan for fighting COVID-19 as an opportunity to at last put an end to divisiveness over the virus, calling the politicization of the issue a “sad, sad commentary.” And then he tacked on a political dig.Some people “on the other team,” he said Thursday, were threatening to hold up government spending and endangering the nation’s credit out of pique over vaccination requirements.“Go figure,” he added.It was a quick aside in a Biden speech that otherwise struck a largely bipartisan tone. But it served as...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The risk of a short-term government shutdown appeared to be easing late Thursday as the Senate pushed toward final approval of a bill that would fund the government through Feb. 18, sending the measure to President Joe Biden for his signature. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters it was “looking good” […]
The House of Representatives on Thursday passed a continuing resolution to fund the government through mid-February and prevent a government shutdown as lawmakers work on a larger omnibus deal. The House voted 221-212 to pass H.R. 6119, a short-term spending bill that would stave off a looming government shutdown that...
White House press secretary Jen Psaki lit into congressional Republicans threatening a government shutdown over vaccine mandates, saying they advocate for those who would "infect their coworkers, our children, filling hospitals" with COVID-19 patients.
It used to be standard practice for the leaders of the opposition to say, upon the inauguration of a new president, that they hoped he would succeed. It may not have been sincere, but it was considered good form to publicly wish for peace and prosperity even if the other party would get the credit.
