ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Letter: Joe Biden is the worst president in my lifetime

By David Rubio, Tulsa
Tulsa World
 3 days ago

I can recall living through Jimmy Carter's presidency and thinking he was the worst president in my lifetime. But now,...

tulsaworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

We finally have a poll gauging Kamala Harris' support in 2024 if Biden doesn't run

Despite public assurances that President Joe Biden plans to seek re-election in 2024, there has been growing speculation in recent weeks that the president may step aside. Such chatter really started to take off when former Connecticut Sen. Chris Dodd, a longtime Biden ally, said he was unsure whether Biden will run again. In a world where Biden doesn't run, it is reportedly likely that Vice President Kamala Harris would be challenged in a Democratic primary by Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and possibly others.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

The election debate Trump doesn't realize he's already lost

Spend enough time online and you'll inevitably see people challenging well-known rivals to grand debates. Most of the time, these folks believe something foolish, which does nothing to discourage them from daring high-profile foes to match wits in some public forum. When their challenges go ignored, and their would-be adversaries...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jimmy Carter
Washington Post

The big flaw in Trump’s legal strategy: Ex-presidents have no power

Over four years in the White House, President Donald Trump proved exceptionally adept at using his office to manipulate the legal system. But the Constitution gives no role — or powers — to ex-presidents. The result is that Trump’s run of evading accountability may finally be ending, as most recently shown by an appellate court’s skepticism Tuesday toward his attempt to block the House Jan. 6 Committee investigation.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

For his own good and the country’s, Biden needs to pick a fight with ultra-progressives

In the culture wars roiling America, President Biden has been a conscientious objector. He prefers to focus on lunch-pail issues such as rebuilding infrastructure and expanding the social safety net. The problem is that, despite his success in moving major legislation through Congress, his approval rating continues to sink — and with it, Democrats’ chances of holding either house in next year’s midterms.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Independent

Kamala Harris’s top adviser to leave office after talk of White House rift

Symone Sanders, the chief spokesperson and senior adviser to vice president Kamala Harris, is leaving the White House at the end of the year.The 31-year-old had served the Joe Biden administration for three years, beginning with the 2020 presidential campaign. Ms Sanders was also the national press secretary for senator Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign."Symone has served honourably for three years," a source familiar with the matter told CNN. "The president and vice president are grateful for Symone's service and advocacy for this White House. She is a valued member, a team player, and she will be missed. We are...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TIME

Why Biden Backers Are Sounding the Alarm on Pennsylvania

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. It’s not hyperbole to say Joe Biden’s childhood home state of Pennsylvania put him in the White House. It was The Associated Press’ call of that state’s outcome at 11:25 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, of last year that made it official that the son of Scranton would be heading back to Washington and into a job he’s coveted since his 20s. The counting in Pennsylvania took four days and it was closer than anyone in the Biden campaign wanted. But the Keystone State came through for Biden, who had early on recognized the state as a lynchpin for his strategy and even headquartered his campaign near Philadelphia’s City Hall. (Well, at least until COVID-19 mothballed that operation and sent everyone working from kitchen stools and basement couches.)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Biden in withering putdown of Trump after it’s revealed former president may have exposed him to Covid

Asked about a shocking new claim that Donald Trump tested positive for Covid-19 before a presidential debate in 2020, Joe Biden had a blunt response.“I don’t think about the former president,” he told a press conference on Wednesday – before calmly turning and walking away.Mr Biden was being asked about a story from an upcoming book by Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s last presidential chief of staff. In The Chief’s Chief, Mr Meadows recounts that the ex-president – known as “the former guy” in the Biden White House – was departing for a Pennsylvania rally three days before the debate...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
dallassun.com

Can Michelle Obama lead the Democrats to victory in 2024

At a time when people are asking how long Joe Biden can survive as president, who's best qualified to take on the Republicans in 2024? With VP Kamala Harris? poll numbers in the basement, Michelle Obama could be one to watch. Earlier this week, Business Insider proclaimed, with all the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy