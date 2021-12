The Independent Redistricting Committee is working hard to hear input from all parts of Arizona. There are standards that they are trying to meet to balance and equalize Congressional and Arizona legislative sistricts in population, communities of interest, compactness, contiguousness, natural boundaries, and political competitiveness. The state has the opportunity every 10 years to do redistricting based on the updated census every 10 years. Unfortunately, it is an opportunity for a lot of gerrymandering by opposing political parties. This year is no different and the political differences are more heated.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 12 DAYS AGO