Daniel Ricciardo has joked Max Verstappen is the second best driver in Formula One after him.Verstappen was a teammate of the Australian for three years and though the Dutchman could win the world championship this season Ricciardo still believes he is number one.“Until the day I stop… I’ll always believe I’m the best,” he told racingnews365.com. “I think the day I stop will be the day that I no longer believe I’m the best driver. Is Max the second best? Probably! Probably!”Verstappen is currently leading the field with eight points between himself and Lewis Hamilton with just two F1...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO