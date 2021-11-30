Colorado Springs teachers can get resources for classroom gardening education

Lettuce Grow’s Farmstand system is self-watering and self-fertilizing. Courtesy photo

Getting children to eat more fruits and vegetables is a lot easier if they can grow the produce themselves. It teaches them, in an inspiring way, where food comes from.

What better place to experience this than at school?

However, not all school districts have access to enough land to support a garden. According to the Center for Sustainability Systems at the University of Michigan, 83% of the U.S. population live in urban areas — and Colorado ranks in the top 15 most urbanized states.

This is where Whole Kids Foundation, a nonprofit founded by Whole Foods Market that’s focused on children’s nutrition and wellness, and Lettuce Grow, makers of a hydroponic growing system called Farmstand, have teamed up to help.

Based in Austin, Texas, the foundation funds school gardens, salad bars and beehives, as well as nutrition education for teachers. Over the past 10 years, the foundation has raised $988,980 through online donations and money collected at the grocer’s checkout stands.

In 2019, the foundation began a partnership with Lettuce Grow to help students learn to grow healthier foods in a more sustainable way using Farmstand. The system is self-watering and self-fertilizing, allowing users to avoid pesticides and use 90% less water than traditional gardening. For every 10 Farmstands sold to the general public, one Farmstand goes to K-12 schools and community organizations.

“Hands-on learning gardens like the Lettuce Grow Farmstand are powerful tools for sparking curiosity, improving childhood nutrition and creating life-long healthy eating habits,” said Kim Herrington, Whole Kids Foundation programs and finance director. “Simply put, when kids have a hand in growing fruits and vegetables, they are more likely to try them, enjoy them and inspire other kids to do the same.”

This year, the foundation and Lettuce Grow have announced they will donate 1,000 Lettuce Grow Farmstands to K-12 schools and organizations that support school gardens across the United States. Teachers wanting their schools to be considered for this gardening adventure can apply, although applications will not be available until the early months of 2022.

The application timeline and guidelines will likely be similar to last year’s, which can be viewed at wholekidsfoundation.org/programs/school-gardens-grant. Keep an eye on that link for updated information.

Contact the writer: 636-0271.