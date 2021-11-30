ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens County, OH

Athens County Children Services Board meeting

Athens News
 3 days ago

Regular monthly meeting. If you would...

www.athensnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Omicron variant of COVID-19 found in multiple US states

The omicron variant of COVID-19, which had been undetected in the U.S. before the middle of this week, had been discovered in at least five states by the end of Thursday, showing yet again how mutations of the virus can circumnavigate the globe with speed and ease. Just a day...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Athens County, OH
Athens County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Athens, OH
The Associated Press

Kremlin: Putin to seek guarantees over Ukraine from Biden

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin said Friday that President Vladimir Putin will seek binding guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine during a planned call with U.S. President Joe Biden, while the Ukrainian defense minister warned that Russia could invade his country next month. With tensions between Russia and the West...
POLITICS
CBS News

Hiring stalled in November, with businesses adding only 210,000 jobs

Job growth stalled in November, with employers adding a disappointing 210,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said Friday. That represents a sharp slowdown from October, when companies added more than twice that number of new hires. Economists had forecast that employers had hired around 535,000 workers last month. The...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jfs
The Hill

US to restart 'Remain in Mexico' program following court order

The Biden administration on Thursday plans to restart the "Remain in Mexico" program following a court order to reimplement the policy first launched under President Trump while it appeals the decision. The rollout follows weeks of negotiations with Mexico over how to reimplement a plan that under the Trump administration...
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy