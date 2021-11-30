Peacemaker Star John Cena Surprises Cosplayers at San Diego Comic-Con: Special Edition

The Suicide Squad introduced John Cena’s Peacemaker as a man who had no problem killing anyone in the name of peace, even if it came down to murdering his teammates. However, HBO Max’s new Peacemaker trailer finally finds a line that Christopher Smith (Cena) won’t cross. Peacemaker has previously claimed that he would kill “men, women, and children,” but that last part may have been a lie. Because when given the chance to take out his latest target, Peacemaker hesitates because it would also endanger the target’s child.
