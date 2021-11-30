ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peacemaker Star John Cena Surprises Cosplayers at San Diego Comic-Con: Special Edition

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeacemaker star John Cena surprises fans and...

IGN

San Diego Comic-Con and WonderCon Dates Revealed For 2022

Comic-Con International has announced the dates for both San Diego Comic-Con and WonderCon in 2022. The dates were revealed in the program for San Diego's Comic-Con Special Edition, as shown by @SD_Comic_Con on Twitter, and they are confirmed to be July 21-24 for Comic-Con International: San Diego and April 1-3 for WonderCon. San Diego Comic-Con will once again take place at the San Diego Convention Center, while WonderCon will take place at the Anaheim Convention Center.
Toynk Comic-Con Special Edition Exclusives

Toynk Toys have brought some of the most exciting items to the San Diego Comic-Con show floor the last several years, and for the first back-in-person CCI convention, they’ve got more than a few tricks up their sleeves. The company is bringing exclusives from Marvel Studios and Naruto Shippuden to Booth #1133 and #2441, though all items are limited edition, so if you want something, be sure to stop by early.
John Cena
Peacemaker: John Cena Claims His Character is More Famous than Aquaman

Are they planting the seeds for a potential showdown between the two?. The DC Extended Universe has seemingly been struggling to get its groove going since its inception but for the most part, the franchise has had the reputation of being overly dark unlike its "rival" the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Over the last couple of years, it's evident that the DCEU has tried to match the MCU's vibe, something that has either been a hit or a miss but James Gunn's The Suicide Squad pretty much proved that the franchise can have the right mix of gritty and funny.
‘Peacemaker’ Trailer: James Gunn & John Cena Violently Jump Into Television

James Gunn has carved his namesake into the hearts of the last decade’s superhero craze. He started with the violent dark comedy “Super” starring Rainn Wilson and then toned that aspect down while still taking a unique property in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise for Marvel. His next film – “The Suicide Squad” – looks to bring him back to R-rated territories behind a star-studded cast. And he already is taking one “hero” from that group in another adventure, this time on the small screen.
John Cena Stars In The First Full-Length ‘Peacemaker’ Trailer

Kicking off the post-holiday weekend, HBO Max has delivered the first full-length trailer for the upcoming series, Peacemaker. Following the events of The Suicide Squad, Cena’s character joins a new team as he continues his quest to obtain peace by any means necessary. Along this never-ending journey, Peace finds himself at a crossroads. Is peace really worth it if he requires blood and carnage to attain it?
'Peacemaker': John Cena questions his path in trailer

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- John Cena starts to question his job and violent methods in the latest trailer for upcoming DC Comics series, Peacemaker. Cena's Peacemaker is recruited by the U.S. government once again to carry out covert operations following the events of The Suicide Squad in the clip released on Friday.
New Peacemaker trailer pushes John Cena’s antihero to his limit

The Suicide Squad introduced John Cena’s Peacemaker as a man who had no problem killing anyone in the name of peace, even if it came down to murdering his teammates. However, HBO Max’s new Peacemaker trailer finally finds a line that Christopher Smith (Cena) won’t cross. Peacemaker has previously claimed that he would kill “men, women, and children,” but that last part may have been a lie. Because when given the chance to take out his latest target, Peacemaker hesitates because it would also endanger the target’s child.
Can You Survive ‘La Brea’ Experience at Comic-Con Special Edition?

Something is coming from down below! NBC is surprising attendees at Comic-Con Special Edition with an offsite at the convention for their series La Brea. Fans will be transported from the Gaslamp Square (501 L Street) near the Tin Fish, back to 10,000 B.C. Iconic elements from the series such as a giant mammoth skull, mountain-like sculptures along with building and car debris from the recent sinkhole off La Brea Avenue and Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles.
Tubi Series ‘The Freak Brothers’ Hits the Road for Comic-Con Special Edition Offsite Experience

Tubi’s animated series, The Freak Brothers, is hitting the read and heading for Comic-Con Special Edition for an offsite experience. Fans will be able to stop by all three days of the convention (Friday, November 26: 12PM-7PM; Saturday, November 27: 9AM-7PM; Sunday, November 28: 9AM-5PM) for “The Freak Brothers Experience” at San Diego Bayfront Park, in front of the Hilton Bayfront Hotel, near Hall H.
John Cena’s ‘Peacemaker’ Has Some Fightin’ Words For Aquaman In New Clip, Trailer Coming This Week

Aquaman was the butt of jokes for years before being made cool on the big screen, but even this Jason Momoa version can’t win over Peacemaker. A new clip from the upcoming spinoff of The Suicide Squad was released at the newly-launched Peacemakeriscoming.com, and in it John Cena’s wildly violent Peacemaker has nothing good to say about the aquatic hero…
