Peacemaker Star John Cena Surprises Cosplayers at San Diego Comic-Con: Special Edition

Are they planting the seeds for a potential showdown between the two?. The DC Extended Universe has seemingly been struggling to get its groove going since its inception but for the most part, the franchise has had the reputation of being overly dark unlike its "rival" the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Over the last couple of years, it's evident that the DCEU has tried to match the MCU's vibe, something that has either been a hit or a miss but James Gunn's The Suicide Squad pretty much proved that the franchise can have the right mix of gritty and funny.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO