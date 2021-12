Construction is starting on a new 180-unit affordable housing development in Northern Columbus, Ohio which will list rent as low as $350 a month. The building is called The Sinclair, and it’s scheduled to open in 2023. The building is located on 5055 Sinclair Road, and it sits on the former Alrosa Villa site which had a historic music venue in the city where a shooting occurred in 2004. The building was listed for sale in 2019.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO