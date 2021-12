BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Red Cross officials said blood donor numbers are the lowest of the year, calling the need for volunteers an emergency. Officials with the Alabama Red Cross said they are in critical need of more blood donors. Selena Hardy with the Red Cross said they are doing what they can to supplement the need for Alabama hospitals, but there is no other way to get blood than donors rolling up their sleeves.

CHARITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO