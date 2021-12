Aaron and Josh are back to discuss the Miami Dolphins winning their third straight game, a 24-14 victory over the New York Jets in the Meadowlands. It wasn’t pretty, but it was efficient and the team did what it needed to do to overcome a well-prepared Jets team with a savvy veteran QB. They chat the good, the bad, and the ugly from the game and look ahead to a big Thanksgiving weekend with plenty to be thankful for. It’s another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DOLPHINSTALK.COM!

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO