Family Relationships

Amelia ‘Millie’ Jane Gaskin

Journal Review
 3 days ago

Amelia "Millie" Jane Gaskin, a daughter, was born at 5:03 p.m. Nov....

www.journalreview.com

Lima News

Jane and Herbert Grismore

BLUFFTON — Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Grismore are celebrating 50 years of marriage with a private family gathering at Pandora Missionary Church on Dec. 5. Grismore, who was a widower with three teenage children at the time of this marriage, and the former Jane Bridges Cherry, who was a widow, also with three teenage children at the time of this marriage, were married Dec. 5, 1971, at Pleasant View Church of the Brethren in Bath Township by Pastor Roger Eberly.
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
Journal Review

Harper Rose Dunigan

Harper Rose Dunigan, a daughter, born Nov. 27 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Alexis Dunigan, Jamestown. At birth, she weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Maternal grandparents are Brent and Trina Rose; and Shawn and Amanda Dunigan. Maternal great-grandparents are Debbie and Jonesle Stathers; Larry and Karen Rose; and Mike Hicks.
LEBANON, IN
northwestgeorgianews.com

Wood, Jane

Jane Marilyn Montgomery Wood of Cumming, Georgia passed November 17, 2021. She is survived by her husband Murray David Wood; her children Catherine Morgan Wood Anderson (Patrick), Michael David Wood; her grandchildren Natalie Vivian Anderson, Mathew Kenneth Anderson; her mother Marilyn Morgan Montgomery. A graveside service will be conducted on Tuesday, November 23rd, 2021 at 1pm in the Cave Spring Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be conducted sometime in January. Daniels Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
CUMMING, GA
Journal Review

Gabriel Lee Patton

Gabriel Lee Patton, a son, born Nov. 24 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Jasmine Patton, Indianapolis. At birth, he weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Maternal grandparents are Thomas and Alicia Patton, Indianapolis, and Judith Runyan, Indianapolis.
LEBANON, IN
#Carmel#Iu North Health Hospital
Journal Review

Tamera Little

Tamera Little, 56, of Crawfordsville passed away Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at her home. She was born May 21, 1965, at Crawfordsville, to the late Dean Rogers and Charlene Melvin-Booe. She graduated from North Montgomery High School in 1983 and went on to serve her country in the United States...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
bravotv.com

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker Welcome a New Member to Their Family

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker’s household just got a little bigger. The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member and her husband have officially welcomed a new member to their family, as captured in a recent post on Instagram. On November 25, Todd took to Instagram to introduce his family’s adorable...
PETS
Essence

Actress Raven Goodwin Marries In Stunning Fashion With Intimate Ceremony In Greece

The star and her financial executive beau exchanged vows in a ceremony in Santorini with only an officiant, photographer and their daughter present. Actress Raven Goodwin of Good Luck Charlie, Being Mary Jane and The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel fame is celebrating an important anniversary. Wearing a gown made by designer Christian Omeshun, she said “I do” with longtime love Wiley Battle in October and just rang in their one-month anniversary. The star and her financial executive beau exchanged vows in a ceremony in Santorini, Greece with only an officiant, photographer and their daughter, Riley, present.
BEAUTY & FASHION
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
The Hollywood Gossip

Kody Brown: I Don't Love Christine! I Don't Even Respect Her!

Remember when Christine Brown announced she was leaving spiritual husband Kody and most observers reacted in shock?. Now, we've seen last Sunday's episode of Sister Wives -- during which Kody confessed to lying to Christine about something important -- and we've also viewed a sneak peek at this upcoming Sunday's new episode of Sister Wives and, well...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘The Little Couple’ Zoey Klein In Hospital: See Why

Zoey Klein of The Little Couple was in the hospital recently according to her mother Jen Arnold. What happened that caused the young TLC star to be hospitalized? Fortunately, her mother was kind enough to share all of the details on Zoey Klein’s health. She even included a slideshow with some photos of the brave little one in her hospital bed.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Julia Roberts' Husband Danny Moder Shares Rare Photo of Twins Hazel and Phinnaeus on Their 17th Birthday

Watch: Julia Roberts' Twins Phinnaeus & Hazel Turn 17!. These birthday tributes are guaranteed to make you smile. Julia Roberts and Danny Moder's twins just turned 17 years old! And although the Oscar winner and the cinematographer tend to keep their kids out of the spotlight, they did make a rare exception over the weekend for Hazel Moder and Phinnaeus Moder's birthday. "17 of the Sweetest years of life," Julia, who also shares 14-year-old son Henry Moder with Danny, wrote in a Nov. 28 Instagram post alongside a photo of the twins as newborns.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

The Bradshaw Family Opens Up About the Tragic Loss of a Family Member to a Drug Overdose

Watch: The Bradshaws Unite To Combat Prescription Drug Deaths. Terry Bradshaw and his family have an important mission on tonight's all-new episode of The Bradshaw Bunch. The NFL legend is attending an annual gala for the 525 Foundation, an organization dedicated to educating people and raising awareness about the dangers of alcohol and prescription drug misuse and abuse. Joined by his wife Tammy, daughter Lacey and her husband Noah in this sneak peek clip, Terry tells a reporter at the event that he first learned about the foundation through Tammy, whose son, Cody, tragically died of an overdose.
NFL
TVShowsAce

Christine Brown No Longer Covering Up Away From Kody

For a long time, the Brown women had to follow certain rules while being married to Kody. Along with Meri, Janelle, and Robyn, Christine Brown had standards she had to abide by. One noticeable guideline was the way the women dressed. It was not just the wives but all of the females in the family were subject to somewhat of a dress code. Now that Christine has broken free of her marriage, she is seemingly shedding her old life. This includes all of the clothes that once encumbered her.
THEATER & DANCE
arcamax.com

Ask Amy: Husband’s Twitter profile leaves wife stumped

Dear Amy: I’ve been married for 23 years to a really mellow guy who had always been very private. We haven’t had a good physical relationship in a decade because of his medical issues. I assumed he had just lost interest, and I almost gave up. We seemed to be...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

