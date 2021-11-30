Amelia ‘Millie’ Jane Gaskin

BLUFFTON — Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Grismore are celebrating 50 years of marriage with a private family gathering at Pandora Missionary Church on Dec. 5. Grismore, who was a widower with three teenage children at the time of this marriage, and the former Jane Bridges Cherry, who was a widow, also with three teenage children at the time of this marriage, were married Dec. 5, 1971, at Pleasant View Church of the Brethren in Bath Township by Pastor Roger Eberly.
Harper Rose Dunigan, a daughter, born Nov. 27 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Alexis Dunigan, Jamestown. At birth, she weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Maternal grandparents are Brent and Trina Rose; and Shawn and Amanda Dunigan. Maternal great-grandparents are Debbie and Jonesle Stathers; Larry and Karen Rose; and Mike Hicks.
Jane Marilyn Montgomery Wood of Cumming, Georgia passed November 17, 2021. She is survived by her husband Murray David Wood; her children Catherine Morgan Wood Anderson (Patrick), Michael David Wood; her grandchildren Natalie Vivian Anderson, Mathew Kenneth Anderson; her mother Marilyn Morgan Montgomery. A graveside service will be conducted on Tuesday, November 23rd, 2021 at 1pm in the Cave Spring Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be conducted sometime in January. Daniels Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
Gabriel Lee Patton, a son, born Nov. 24 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Jasmine Patton, Indianapolis. At birth, he weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Maternal grandparents are Thomas and Alicia Patton, Indianapolis, and Judith Runyan, Indianapolis.
Tamera Little, 56, of Crawfordsville passed away Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at her home. She was born May 21, 1965, at Crawfordsville, to the late Dean Rogers and Charlene Melvin-Booe. She graduated from North Montgomery High School in 1983 and went on to serve her country in the United States...
Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker’s household just got a little bigger. The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member and her husband have officially welcomed a new member to their family, as captured in a recent post on Instagram. On November 25, Todd took to Instagram to introduce his family’s adorable...
Julia Roberts is on cloud nine over the Thanksgiving weekend, not only enjoying the holiday but also celebrating a special family occasion. The actress shared a throwback picture on her social media of herself with her twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, from when they were just babies. The two looked as...
The star and her financial executive beau exchanged vows in a ceremony in Santorini with only an officiant, photographer and their daughter present. Actress Raven Goodwin of Good Luck Charlie, Being Mary Jane and The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel fame is celebrating an important anniversary. Wearing a gown made by designer Christian Omeshun, she said “I do” with longtime love Wiley Battle in October and just rang in their one-month anniversary. The star and her financial executive beau exchanged vows in a ceremony in Santorini, Greece with only an officiant, photographer and their daughter, Riley, present.
Remember when Christine Brown announced she was leaving spiritual husband Kody and most observers reacted in shock?. Now, we've seen last Sunday's episode of Sister Wives -- during which Kody confessed to lying to Christine about something important -- and we've also viewed a sneak peek at this upcoming Sunday's new episode of Sister Wives and, well...
While Al Roker and Deborah Roberts spent the Thanksgiving holiday celebrating with family like many others, they also took it as a chance to pay homage to someone dear. The Today star's wife took to her social media to share that on the occasion, she paid a heartfelt tribute to a late relative.
Zoey Klein of The Little Couple was in the hospital recently according to her mother Jen Arnold. What happened that caused the young TLC star to be hospitalized? Fortunately, her mother was kind enough to share all of the details on Zoey Klein’s health. She even included a slideshow with some photos of the brave little one in her hospital bed.
A Massachusetts community is rallying around a local family after all four members recently contracted COVID-19. Mike and Erica DeCelle, as well as their daughters Kylie and Mikayla, all tested positive for the virus last week, according to a GoFundMe page set up on their behalf by family friend Ashley LeMay.
Watch: Julia Roberts' Twins Phinnaeus & Hazel Turn 17!. These birthday tributes are guaranteed to make you smile. Julia Roberts and Danny Moder's twins just turned 17 years old! And although the Oscar winner and the cinematographer tend to keep their kids out of the spotlight, they did make a rare exception over the weekend for Hazel Moder and Phinnaeus Moder's birthday. "17 of the Sweetest years of life," Julia, who also shares 14-year-old son Henry Moder with Danny, wrote in a Nov. 28 Instagram post alongside a photo of the twins as newborns.
Julia Roberts is celebrating the birthday of her two eldest children in the sweetest way. On Sunday, the actress took to Instagram to mark the 17th birthday of her twin daughter and son, Hazel and Phinnaeus Moder, with a never-before-seen baby photo. The rare snapshot, which was taken in 2004,...
Watch: The Bradshaws Unite To Combat Prescription Drug Deaths. Terry Bradshaw and his family have an important mission on tonight's all-new episode of The Bradshaw Bunch. The NFL legend is attending an annual gala for the 525 Foundation, an organization dedicated to educating people and raising awareness about the dangers of alcohol and prescription drug misuse and abuse. Joined by his wife Tammy, daughter Lacey and her husband Noah in this sneak peek clip, Terry tells a reporter at the event that he first learned about the foundation through Tammy, whose son, Cody, tragically died of an overdose.
For a long time, the Brown women had to follow certain rules while being married to Kody. Along with Meri, Janelle, and Robyn, Christine Brown had standards she had to abide by. One noticeable guideline was the way the women dressed. It was not just the wives but all of the females in the family were subject to somewhat of a dress code. Now that Christine has broken free of her marriage, she is seemingly shedding her old life. This includes all of the clothes that once encumbered her.
Sister Wives fans took notice of a battle of the Brown family on Cameo. Turns out, Christine, Janelle, Kody, and Mykelti Padron all have Cameo accounts. As we previously reported, Kody seems to think he’s the most valuable member of the family charging far more than anyone else for a Cameo from himself.
Rapper Young Dolph has been laid to rest two weeks after he was fatally shot in Memphis. The 36-year-old hip-hop artist's funeral took place on Tuesday in his hometown of Memphis, and started with a private service at First Baptist Church, according to Memphis Commercial Appeal. N.J. Ford & Sons...
Dear Amy: I’ve been married for 23 years to a really mellow guy who had always been very private. We haven’t had a good physical relationship in a decade because of his medical issues. I assumed he had just lost interest, and I almost gave up. We seemed to be...
Comments / 0