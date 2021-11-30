ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Crumpler's double-double not enough as Lady Cats fall to Model in season opener

By John Dunn
nolangroupmedia.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lynn Camp Lady Cats opened their season on Monday against the Model Lady Patriots, falling 53-41 in a hard-fought effort. Junior forward Alissa Crumpler stepped up big for Lynn Camp, tallying a double-double, but as the Lady Cats would inch closer to tying the game, the Lady Patriots would begin...

www.nolangroupmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
fastphillysports.com

PENN FALLS IN DOUBLE OT DESPITE JORDAN DINGLE’S 31

Justin Bean had 33 points plus 16 rebounds to carry Utah State to an 87-79 double overtime win over Penn in the Myrtle Beach Invitational. Jordan Dingle led the Quakers with 31 points, also a career high. Rylan Jones had 21 points for Utah State (2-1). Brandon Horvath added 14...
BASKETBALL
robertsoncountyconnection.com

Greenbrier falls in double overtime to Harpeth

After whiffing on her first two free throw attempts in the second overtime period of Tuesday’s season opener, Harpeth’s Cara Stuart looked to the sidelines for Katie Pacifici. “The first two, I was definitely upset with myself,” Stuart said. “But my coach looked at me and she told me ‘you...
GREENBRIER, TN
Americus Times-Recorder

Lady Panthers fall to Lee County in season opener at the Pit

AMERICUS – On Friday evening, November 19; a new era began in Sumter County High School basketball. Not only were the Panthers and Lady Panthers competing under a new school name for the first time since the early 2000s, they were also competing in a new “den”. Unlike the old Panther Den on Harold Avenue, this new, spacious and beautiful gymnasium, known as the Pit, would play host to the season openers of both squads on this night. The Lady Panthers, having enjoyed much success over the past few years, were hoping to get their season started off right in their new digs against Lee County (LCHS). However, they struggled to score the basketball and committed several turnovers throughout the game. As a result, the Lady Trojans were able to take advantage and defeated the Lady Panthers 54-41 in their season opener.
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lady Patriots
Northwest Signal

Lady Cats top PH in opener

HAMLER — It is a new season, but it was the same Napoleon Lady Cats, especially on defense. The Lady Cats, the defending Division II state champions, opened the regular season with a 49-17 victory over host Patrick Henry Friday in the House of Heat. Napoleon led 19-1 after the...
NAPOLEON, OH
Shelby Willard New London Ohio News

Siesel, Buckettes, double up Lady Flashes

Emily Siesel went off on both ends of the floor with 22 points and seven steals, helping lead Buckeye Central to a season-opening 58-29 win over Willard Friday night in New Washington. See the story, stats and more in Monday's Willard Times-Junction.
NEW WASHINGTON, OH
WGRZ TV

Canisius falls at Cleveland State; Fritz has double-double

CLEVELAND — Jacco Fritz scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, but it wasn't enough as the Canisius men's basketball team lost 80-70 at Cleveland State on Saturday afternoon. Siem Uijtendaal led the Golden Griffins (0-4) in scoring, knocking down 7 of 14 shots and finishing with 18 points. Malek...
CLEVELAND, NY
WSB Radio

Staiti’s Double-Double Helps Georgia Past Mercer, 67-52

ATHENS, Ga. — Jenna Staiti’s double-double and a 10-0 second quarter run sealed a 67-52 win for the No. 19-ranked Georgia Lady Bulldogs over Mercer on Thursday evening at Stegeman Coliseum. Georgia improves to 3-0 on the season, while the Bears fall to 2-2. The Lady Bulldogs have now won...
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Paragould Daily Press

Browning’s double-double, Hoffman's 22 not enough in loss

PARAGOULD — Competing in their third game in five days, Crowley’s Ridge College found themselves on the losing end of an 81-57 decision to the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy (Mo.) Eutectics. Lindsey Browning tallied her first career double-double while Lotti Hoffman bucketed a career-high 29 points in the loss.
PARAGOULD, AR
chicowildcats.com

Fourth quarter surge not enough, ’Cats fall in final seconds to Saints

MONMOUTH, Oregon—For the second straight day, the Chico State women's basketball team struggled to establish a consistent offensive effort, but despite shooting under 30 percent on the afternoon, the Wildcats still came within a whisker Saturday of knocking Saint Martin's out of the ranks of the undefeated. The Saints let an eight-point fourth quarter lead slip away, only to scramble back and score the winning basket with six seconds remaining to hand the 'Cats a heartbreaking 55-54 defeat at the CCAA/GNAC Challenge in Monmouth, Oregon.
MONMOUTH, OR
kslsports.com

Southern Utah Falls To Cal In Double Overtime Battle

SALT LAKE CITY – The Southern Utah’s men’s basketball team fell on the road in a double overtime loss to the California Bears. The Bears hosted the Thunderbirds at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California on Thursday, November 18. SUU lost to Cal after two overtime periods, 75-68. The Thunderbirds and...
UTAH STATE
Elgin Courier

Wildcats and Lady Cats wrap first tournament of the season

The Wildcats had their six-game winning streak snapped in the SWISD tournament this past week. Entering the tournament 2-0, Elgin defeated Pleasanton, Edison, Southwest Legacy and KIPP University Prep before falling to SA-Stevens 65-58.The Wildcats finished the game against Stevens with 30 rebounds, 11 assists and three steals. They shot 47% from the field, 38% from long range three ball land and 62% from the free throw line.The Wildcats were back on the road Tuesday, Nov. 23 to take on Rudder.After the Crockett tournament, the Lady Cats now sport a 4-3 record. They wrapped the tournament with back-to-back losses to ...
ELGIN, TX
mountainvalleynewspaper.com

Lady Bears Season Opener

By Kelsey Prose The basketballs have started bouncing in DeKalb County, and the Lady Bears are coming off a hot 2020 season when they became the area champs and made it to the Elite 8.On Tuesday, November 9, the Lady Bears earned their first victory as they defeated Class 7A…
BASKETBALL
Anniston Star

Tough ending: JSU falls in double overtime at EKU

RICHMOND, Ky. — Jacksonville’s John Grass era, and the Maxwell Thurmond mini-era within it, played out dramatically and gloriously Saturday. Parker McKinney's 2-yard touchdown pass to Jaden Smith and conversion pass to Dakota Allen put Eastern Kentucky up 39-31 in the second overtime, and the Colonels held on to make that score stand up in Roy Kidd Stadium.
RICHMOND, KY
Ironton Tribune

Lady Pointers fall in opener to Lady Rebels

SOUTH POINT — It wasn’t the start coach Dave Adams wanted, but at least it was a starting point. The South Point Lady Pointers began the season against a strong South Gallia Lady Rebels team and fell 49-39. “South Gallia has a good team,” said Adams. “We played hard. We...
SOUTH POINT, OH
monroecollegemustangs.com

Monroe Mustangs Men’s Basketball Falls in Double-Overtime Thriller at South Plains

LEVELLAND, Fla., November 20, 2021 – The Monroe College Mustangs men's basketball team erased a 13-point deficit in the second half in Friday's contest against South Plains College, but after reaching double overtime, the Mustangs were unable to take down the Texans, falling, 97-87, after 50 minutes at the Texan Dome on the first day of the Texan Classic. The Mustangs fall to 2-2 overall with the loss, while the Texans improve to 2-3.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Item

Harward's double-double paces Lycoming in win over Susquehanna

SELINSGROVE — Things don't look great right now for the Susquehanna men's basketball team. In a vacuum, back-to-back home losses for a River Hawks team with NCAA Division III Tournament aspirations aren't ideal. However, as the final two games of four in a seven-day span, it's easy to understand why scoring was difficult to come by.
SELINSGROVE, PA
mybuckhannon.com

Lady ‘Cats fall in road outing at Fairmont State

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — The West Virginia Wesleyan (2-2, 1-1) women’s basketball team fell on the road to Fairmont State (3-2, 2-0) by an 80-58 score on Tuesday night at Joe Retton Arena. WVWC Leaders. Imani Jackson led the Lady Bobcats in the scoring column with 13 points. Nine of Jackson’s...
FAIRMONT, WV
Courier News

Lady Cyclones fall in official season opener

The Russellville Lady Cyclones played their first official game of the 2021-22 basketball season on Monday, but things didn’t quite go their way as they fell 52-38 to the Sylvan Hills Lady Bears at Cyclone Arena. It was a far cry from their preseason scrimmage last week when the Lady...
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
middlebury.edu

Men’s Squash Falls In Season Opener

The 21st-ranked Middlebury men's squash team fell in its season opener 9-0 at #12 Western Ontario on Saturday. The Panthers have a quick turnaround and are back in action on Sunday at St. Lawrence with a 1:30 p.m. start. The fourth and fifth spots saw tight matches, with the Mustangs...
MIDDLEBURY, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy