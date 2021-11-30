Crumpler's double-double not enough as Lady Cats fall to Model in season opener

AMERICUS – On Friday evening, November 19; a new era began in Sumter County High School basketball. Not only were the Panthers and Lady Panthers competing under a new school name for the first time since the early 2000s, they were also competing in a new “den”. Unlike the old Panther Den on Harold Avenue, this new, spacious and beautiful gymnasium, known as the Pit, would play host to the season openers of both squads on this night. The Lady Panthers, having enjoyed much success over the past few years, were hoping to get their season started off right in their new digs against Lee County (LCHS). However, they struggled to score the basketball and committed several turnovers throughout the game. As a result, the Lady Trojans were able to take advantage and defeated the Lady Panthers 54-41 in their season opener.

SUMTER COUNTY, GA ・ 12 DAYS AGO