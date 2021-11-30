ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

IMMIGRATION

Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImmigration is a hotly contested issue in the United States. Fox News reporters bring you the latest on the border crisis, green card news, migrant caravans and...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 27

reelman
3d ago

Our politicians fighting the America's Border Wall are probably on the cartels payroll. A surveillance system is needed too. We really need to cut off these invaders and drug traffickers. LET'S GO BRANDON,

Reply(1)
21
All Right
3d ago

there's no such thing as illegal immigration anymore.... our government ( bought by big business) wants them here for cheap labor

Reply(3)
12
AJ Rodriguez
3d ago

There is a solution to our problems but no one wants to do it. These people coming here are invaders and should be treated as such. Every able bodied citizen should be required to work for their living. Welfare should be a temporary thing, not a lifetime or generational award. People need to be motivated to work and achieve the things they want. When people are rewarded for doing nothing they will continued to do nothing. If after working a forty hour week and you can not make ends meet, then and only then should you be given benefits. If we followed this rule we would not need immigration as we have plenty of people right here that could go to work but choose not too. Any person here illegally and the ones crossing now should be deported, fingerprints and DNA. Put into a national bank so they can never again return here, legally or illegally. Anyone caught rendering this country after deportation should be considered a repeat invader and treated as such. No exceptions. Time for action

Reply(6)
6
Related
Washington Examiner

The immigration pragmatists strike back?

Ever since President Joe Biden ended former President Donald Trump’s most effective border security policies, thus causing a chaotic surge of migrants at the southern border, immigration has consistently been Biden's worst polled issue . As early as August, however, there were rumblings that a “pragmatist” wing in the White...
POTUS
iheart.com

White House Reinstating Immigration Rule

The Biden Administration is looking reinstate the controversial "Remain in Mexico" immigration policy this week, thanks to a court order. Border experts like Rice University Professor Tony Payan say the Mexican government must agree to accept back asylum seekers, and that will come with concessions. He says Mexico will likely...
IMMIGRATION
Washington Times

Major study undercuts Biden explanation for surge in illegal immigration

Migrants from Central America are rushing to the U.S. illegally not because of violence or natural disasters in their home countries but because of jobs, a major new study found, challenging claims that they are asylum-seekers fleeing persecution. The study also calculated that migrants from the emigration hubs of El...
IMMIGRATION
kyma.com

AMO finds undocumented immigrants in the desert

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is a multi-faceted agency. There is more to it than what meets the eye. Air and Marine Operations (AMO) is just one layer of security within CBP. They are the eye in the sky and can see large groups, at any given moment, trying to get into the country.
YUMA, AZ
AOL Corp

U.S. to restart Trump-era border program forcing asylum seekers to wait in Mexico

(Reuters) - The Biden administration will restart a controversial Trump-era border program that forces asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for U.S. immigration hearings, in keeping with a federal court order, U.S. and Mexican officials said on Thursday. The United States will take steps to address Mexico's humanitarian concerns with...
POTUS
MSNBC

'Alien' dehumanizes immigrants. Our language must change.

Earlier this year, U.S. media outlets — both on the right and the left— were guilty of equating a humanitarian migrant crisis to a military invasion or a natural disaster. The choices of imagery and language — think “surge,” “wave” “crisis” — did nothing to expand the dialogue as to why people migrate in the first place or why it has happened for so long. Instead, it highlighted how American journalism treats immigration like a sporting event, choosing a play-by-play approach instead of informing the public with actual context.
IMMIGRATION
spectrumlocalnews.com

Many undocumented immigrants anxiously await immigration reform

SAN BENITO, Texas — Millions of undocumented immigrants are anxiously awaiting to see if Congress will take up immigration reform. Marisela Cervantes feels relieved when she comes home to her four underage children, because for a moment the fear of being undocumented goes away. She has been in the country for 17 years, but her children are U.S. citizens.
SAN BENITO, TX
Documented

Biden Struggles With Immigration Balancing Act

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. President Joe Biden has been in office almost a year and still hasn’t found the right balance on immigration enforcement, the Associated Press reports. When he took office, Biden promised to enact […] The post Biden Struggles With Immigration Balancing Act appeared first on Documented.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Biden's border crisis – preventable, predictable and deadly

Waves of migrant caravans keep surging north from deep in Mexico. The latest to head for America: a group of some 3,000, mostly Haitians. A week ago, they started making the 1,350-mile trek north from Tapachula, on the border with Guatemala. They left with permission from the Mexican government – none of the migrant caravans moves without approval from Mexico City.
IMMIGRATION
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Immigrant groups push to change terms

AUSTIN, Texas – Luz Rivas remembers seeing the word on her mother's residency card as a child: “alien.”. In the stark terms of the government, it signaled her mother was not yet a citizen of the U.S. But to her young daughter, the word had a more personal meaning. Even though they were going through the naturalization process, it meant the family did not belong.
IMMIGRATION
Times Record News

Which immigration story will prevail?

Like a gravitational field, there’s a narrative that exerts a powerful pull on U.S. immigration policy. It features hordes of migrants besieging our southern border, bringing crime, and lured (as the latest version goes) by erratic border enforcement and a lenient Biden administration. It’s a narrative as powerful as it...
IMMIGRATION
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Immigration Group Appeals for Roadmap to Citizenship for Caribbean Immigrants

The New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC), has joined national partners in calling for United States Senate Majority Leader Charles “Chuck” Schumer to include a roadmap to citizenship for millions of immigrants, including Caribbean nationals. The US House of Representatives last Friday passed the US$1.75 trillion Build Back Better reconciliation package.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Post

Opinion:The missing immigrant workers

Helen Muradyan, a second-year resident physician, stopped working last month. Not because her skills aren’t needed. To the contrary: The Southern California community hospital and health clinic that employed Muradyan struggle to find staff even during normal times. The pandemic worsened their staffing shortages. “At one point we were operating...
LABOR ISSUES
New York Post

Caravan heads to US after Biden failed to press border crisis in Mexico

Yet another caravan of Central American migrants is headed north toward the US-Mexico border after leaving southern Mexico Thursday — the same day President Biden met with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and did not press the border crisis with him. The caravan of around 2,000 Central American and...
POTUS
theeastcountygazette.com

Reconciliation Bill: Illegal Immigrants to Get $10.5 Billion From It!

Democratic budget reconciliation proposals created an expanded child tax credit (CTC) which will pay $10.5 billion in benefits next year to illegal immigrants. No matter how an immigrant got here or whether their children are U.S. citizens, they are all eligible. The number includes the approximately 600,000 unaccompanied minors and...
IMMIGRATION

