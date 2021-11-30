IMMIGRATION
Our politicians fighting the America's Border Wall are probably on the cartels payroll. A surveillance system is needed too. We really need to cut off these invaders and drug traffickers. LET'S GO BRANDON,
there's no such thing as illegal immigration anymore.... our government ( bought by big business) wants them here for cheap labor
There is a solution to our problems but no one wants to do it. These people coming here are invaders and should be treated as such. Every able bodied citizen should be required to work for their living. Welfare should be a temporary thing, not a lifetime or generational award. People need to be motivated to work and achieve the things they want. When people are rewarded for doing nothing they will continued to do nothing. If after working a forty hour week and you can not make ends meet, then and only then should you be given benefits. If we followed this rule we would not need immigration as we have plenty of people right here that could go to work but choose not too. Any person here illegally and the ones crossing now should be deported, fingerprints and DNA. Put into a national bank so they can never again return here, legally or illegally. Anyone caught rendering this country after deportation should be considered a repeat invader and treated as such. No exceptions. Time for action
