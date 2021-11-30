Earlier this year, U.S. media outlets — both on the right and the left— were guilty of equating a humanitarian migrant crisis to a military invasion or a natural disaster. The choices of imagery and language — think “surge,” “wave” “crisis” — did nothing to expand the dialogue as to why people migrate in the first place or why it has happened for so long. Instead, it highlighted how American journalism treats immigration like a sporting event, choosing a play-by-play approach instead of informing the public with actual context.

