A Teaser for 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2' Could Be Coming Soon

Spider-Man: No Way Home got shifted to Only Way Home after Hyundai released a new spot. More interestingly, Mysterio seems to be lurking if the advertisement is to be believed. Quinton Beck has been just kind of lingering in the background in the lead-up to the Multiversal crossover event. Some Spider-Man fans have not forgotten that his fate was left up in the air at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Before letting the world in on Peter Parker's little secret, he got bested by Tom Holland. The team responsible for the entire charade was scattered to the winds like dandelion seeds. But, they're still out there and Marvel left that door open. Could Jake Gyllenhaal stroll onto the screen next month in the film? Possibly. And it wouldn't even be the third most wild thing in the entire movie. No Way Home has wild expectations already, but this would be a curveball that audiences completely ignored right in front of them.

