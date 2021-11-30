ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Teaser for 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2' Could Be Coming Soon

Cover picture for the articleWith the premiere of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 less than a year away, fans can supposedly expect a teaser to drop soon. The news was revealed by executive producer Amy Pascal...

CNET

All the Spider-Man movies ranked, from amazing to Spider-Man 3

Since Spider-Man: No Way Home seems deadset keen on bringing everyone back into the fray with all of its multiverse stuff, now is a great time of revisit the older movies and rank them all!. There are a lot of Spider-Man movies, so we've decided to figure which ones are...
ComicBook

Spider-Man: Only Way Home Teaser Released by Hyundai Hints at Mysterio Return

Spider-Man: No Way Home got shifted to Only Way Home after Hyundai released a new spot. More interestingly, Mysterio seems to be lurking if the advertisement is to be believed. Quinton Beck has been just kind of lingering in the background in the lead-up to the Multiversal crossover event. Some Spider-Man fans have not forgotten that his fate was left up in the air at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Before letting the world in on Peter Parker's little secret, he got bested by Tom Holland. The team responsible for the entire charade was scattered to the winds like dandelion seeds. But, they're still out there and Marvel left that door open. Could Jake Gyllenhaal stroll onto the screen next month in the film? Possibly. And it wouldn't even be the third most wild thing in the entire movie. No Way Home has wild expectations already, but this would be a curveball that audiences completely ignored right in front of them.
epicstream.com

Doctor Strange Interrogates Doc Ock in New Spider-Man: No Way Home Teaser

The latest Spider-Man: No Way Home promo also teases the arrival of another Peter Parker!. We already know that Peter Parker is one of the first people to encounter Doctor Otto Octavius in Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, it looks like Doctor Strange will also get the chance to meet Alfred Molina's legendary villain. In fact, the Sorceror Supreme goes as far as to interrogate Doc Ock in the latest teaser for the Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel!
thedigitalfix.com

J. Jonah Jameson meets The Lizard in new Spider-Man: No Way Home teaser

As a fearless newspaper editor, J. Jonah Jameson has had his fair share of scrapes. He argued with Willem Dafoe’s gruesome Green Goblin, clashed with a Venom-possessed Peter Parker, and even risked the wrath of the sorcerer supreme by trying to give Doc Ock the name Doctor Strange. In Spider-Man: No Way Home, though, the MCU’s version of Jameson meets a new villain.
ComicBook

New Spider-Man Teaser Shows Closer Look at Electro's Return

Jamie Foxx's Electro was one of the first characters rumored for an appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home earlier this year. Then the film's initial teaser then teased his appearance before the trailer revealed his full-on comic-accurate look. Now, a new television spot revealed an even closer look at the character, and fans can't get enough.
digitalspy.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home's new teaser reveals more of the movie's plot

Spider-Man: No Way Home minor spoilers follow. The newest sneak peek at Spider-Man: No Way Home offers more information about Marvel's Multiverse of Madness. Doctor Strange 2 might be where the Multiverse explodes, but No Way Home's latest teaser delves into exactly how important these alternate earths will be to the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
WKRG

Best Spider-Man hoodie

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Initially created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko in the ’60s, Spider-Man is one of Marvel’s greatest and most popular superheroes. His signature suit has been made and remade throughout the years, yet the classic red, blue and black design has withstood through the decades. With such a popular character, it makes sense that many people would want to find a comfortable and fashionable hoodie to wear to represent their favorite hero, like the top choice, the Marvel Spiderman Venom Spiderverse Boys Fleece Zip-up Costume Hoodie.
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Tickets on Sale Now for Spider-Monday

Tickets are now on sale for Spider-Man: No Way Home, exclusively in movie theaters on December 17. With Peter Parker's (Tom Holland) identity revealed by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the friendly neighborhood web-slinger asks Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to make the world forget he's Spider-Man. But when a botched spell brings Multiverse visitors into the Marvel Cinematic Universe — unleashing sinister supervillains Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), and Electro (Jamie Foxx) — the Avengers-level threat forces Peter to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.
piratesandprincesses.net

Sony Says There Will Be Three More Spider-Man Films Coming

Good news for Spider-Man fans today! It appears that Sony is going to move ahead with three more Spider-Man films after they split with Disney and the MCU. According to Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal (who worked on the Spider-Man films with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield), there will be three more films and Tom Holland and Marvel will be involved with the next film.
mxdwn.com

More ‘Spider-Man’ Movies Starring Tom Holland to Come, Says Amy Pascal

According to Collider, Spider-Man will return in the MCU. Producer Amy Pascal plays a key role in negotiating the collaboration between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures and has confirmed that Spider-Man: No Way Home won’t be the last that fans will see from them. Tom Holland will also continue to play the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Gamespot

A New Spider-Man Movie Trilogy Is Coming With Tom Holland Set To Return

Following a period of uncertainty, producer Amy Pascal has now officially confirmed that Tom Holland will continue to play Spider-Man in additional films to come. Speaking to Fandango, Pascal confirmed Sony's partnership with Marvel will continue beyond No Way Home in December. In fact, a new trilogy is coming, she said.
