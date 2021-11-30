ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coalinga, CA

Coalinga police chief retiring after 26 years of service

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RLsXw_0d9ot47e00

Coalinga's police chief has announced his retirement after 26 years of service.

Darren Blevins started his long career in the department as a reserve officer in 1995.

He moved up the ranks and became the chief of police in 2019.

The department says he and his wife are now moving to Texas and building their dream house.

However, Blevins says he will always call Coalinga home.

This Saturday, the police chief will be honored during the city's annual Christmas Parade.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Coalinga, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Coalinga, CA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Chief Of Police
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
33K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy