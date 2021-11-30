ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inditex founder's daughter Marta Ortega to become chairwoman, CEO steps down

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

MADRID, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Spanish fashion retailer giant Inditex said on Tuesday Marta Ortega, the daughter of its founder Amancio, will take over as chairwoman of the group in April as a last step of a generational handover started a decade ago.

She will replace Pablo Isla, who took over from her father Amancio Ortega, Spain’s wealthiest man, in 2011 as chairman. Isla was deputy chairman since 2005, the company said.

Marta Ortega, who is also a leading shareholder of the group, has been working for the company in different areas for the last 15 years.

Oscar Garcia Maceiras, currently the company’s general counsel and secretary of the board, will be appointed CEO, replacing Carlos Crespo, who had taken the post in July 2019. (Reporting by Inti Landauro, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Comments / 0

Related
kyma.com

Twitter surges on report that co-founder Dorsey will step down as CEO

NEW YORK, N.Y. (AP) — Shares of Twitter are surging on a report that co-founder Jack Dorsey will step down as the company’s chief executive. Twitter’s stock, which has consistently underperformed the market, jumped more than 10% at the opening bell Monday. CNBC first reported that Dorsey may step down...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of billionaire Ritz co-owner Sir Frederick Barclay asks for the 87-year-old to be JAILED for failing to pay her millions after one of Britain's biggest divorces

Businessman Sir Frederick Barclay's ex-wife has asked a judge to commit him to prison after alleging that he breached orders made in a High Court fight over money. Lady Hiroko Barclay said 87-year-old Sir Frederick is in contempt of court and accused him of breaching orders relating to the payment of money and production of documents.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pablo Isla
Reuters

MailOnline's editor Martin Clarke to stand down

LONDON (Reuters) - The editor of MailOnline, Martin Clarke, announced on Friday he will stand down after 12 years building the news website. Clarke said he wanted to leave to “pursue new challenges”. He will step down from his job at the end of February, but will “remain available” to the company until the end of 2022, he said.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inditex#Ceo#Spanish
Reuters

REUTERS NEXT-Waymo has tens of thousands people on San Francisco robotaxi waitlist, co-CEO says

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Waymo has given hundreds of people robotaxi rides since its test rollout in San Francisco in August, with tens of thousands more residents sitting on a wait list, the Alphabet Inc company’s co-chief executive said on Friday at the Reuters Next conference. (Reporting by Paresh Dave and Hyunjoo Jin in San Francisco; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Reuters

Didi shares plunge 20% on plan to delist from NYSE

HONG KONG, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Just five months after its debut, ride-hailing giant Didi Global (DIDI.N) said on Friday it would withdraw from the New York Stock Exchange and pursue a Hong Kong listing, a stunning reversal as it bends to Chinese regulators angered by its U.S. IPO. The...
STOCKS
Reuters

Fundraising for Latam fintechs likely to be under pressure

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Fundraising is likely to become momentarily tougher for financial startups in Latin America as the prospect of higher interest rates has reduced investor appetite for riskier assets, chief financial officers told the Reuters Next conference. Panelists said investors will ask for more indications of profitability before...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Madrid, Spain
odi.org

To merge or not to merge? Lessons for Germany from Global Britain

Who's an ex-diplomat of all people to complain if the wrapping is prettier than what's inside. Pretty wrapping is certainly a way to describe how some German diplomats present the efficiency, coherence and effectiveness arguments for merging their development ministry (BMZ) into the Federal Foreign Office. The evidence from past mergers in Canada, Australia and, most recently, the UK is far more circumspect.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

237K+
Followers
248K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy