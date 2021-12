So close, but the team couldn’t quite pull it out. Overall the team made too many mistakes to overcome. Two turnovers, multiple missed opportunities, and some bad breaks pushed the game to the 49ers favor. Overall I thought the coaching was ok and the execution was mediocre at best. The team needed something more to win against a tough team on the road. Healthy DL probably means a win. Dalvin not injured fumbling, probably means a win. Kirk making a few more throws probably means a win. It was a multitude of things that built up to it. So frustratingly close, like almost all of the losses this year.

