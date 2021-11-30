Will Lady Gaga Win Oscar Gold in 2022?

Father, son, and house of Gaga-- sorry, Gucci. When the first trailer for House of Gucci was released in July, the internet exploded with chatter about its innumerable line-reads, rejoinders, and chicer-than-chic costumes - well, all of those things plus Jared Leto's bald cap. Two moments, however, captured the zeitgeist like no other. In one, Lady Gaga's Patrizia Gucci, née Reggiani, menacingly stirs her tea while telling us she's not much of an "ethical person"; in the other, she crosses herself and utters the already infamous lines: "Father, son, and house of Gucci." It set the internet ablaze. And as it turns out, the line was the product of a Gaga ad-lib, Variety reveals.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 13 DAYS AGO