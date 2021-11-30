ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Lady Gaga Win Oscar Gold in 2022?

By PopCrush Staff
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lady Gaga just might be set to double down with a duet of Oscars. Is the superstar singer bound to win a second Academy Award for her latest role in House of Gucci?. Predictions are taking a fashionable turn on the betting runway. Prospects are high that she could be your...

People

Lady Gaga's Hairstylist Frederic Aspiras Says He Cried When She Asked Him to Dye Her Platinum Hair Brown

Fredric Aspiras, Lady Gaga's longtime hairstylist and friend, spent months preparing the hairstyles of Patrizia Reggiani, Gaga's character in the new film House of Gucci. In the film, which was released on Nov. 24, Gaga, 35, stars opposite Adam Driver, who plays Reggiani's ex husband, Maurizio Gucci. The film details the story behind Reggiani, now 72, who was convicted of hiring a hitman in the 1995 killing of Gucci after they had ended their marriage.
BEAUTY & FASHION
republic-online.com

Lady Gaga channelled 'pain' into House of Gucci

Lady Gaga used her "pain" from being raped to drive her 'House of Gucci' performance. The 35-year-old star - who revealed earlier this year she was sexually assaulted by a music producer when she was 19 - portrays Patrizia Reggiani, who ordered a hit on fashion heir ex-husband Maurizio Gucci in the new film and she immersed herself in the feelings stemming from the worst experiences of her life to give her character the right voice.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rolling Stone

Lady Gaga and Kristen Stewart Stans Are Turning the Oscar Campaign Toxic

Oscar season is here — and so is all of its hyper-competitiveness, messiness, and downright pettiness. The bizarre stories of Hollywood heavyweights campaigning for the industry’s highest honor is nothing new. Remember when disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein was rumored to have run smear campaigns against Best Picture winners A Beautiful Mind and The Hurt Locker? Or when the NAACP ran an odd protest against 10-time Oscar nominee The Color Purple due to “stereotypical” depictions of Black men? Or when nominee-turned-winner Melissa Leo took her own glam ads in the trades to promote herself for Best Supporting Actress in The Fighter? But as...
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

All of the ‘House of Gucci’ Red Carpet Looks, From Lady Gaga’s Purple Gown to Jared Leto’s Gold Suit

Ahead of its release to the general public, “House of Gucci” has continued a global rollout, holding red carpet premieres in London, New York City and Los Angeles. Considering the film chronicles the ornate world of high fashion, it’s only fitting that “Gucci’s” star-studded cast have brought one bold look after another to each of the film’s preview events.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
E! News

Lady Gaga Stuns in Sequins—and a Beautiful Bob—at House of Gucci Premiere

When it comes to her style for the House of Gucci premieres, Lady Gaga continues to slay the fashion game. Mother Monster wore a dazzling Valentino Haute Couture dress to the Los Angeles screening of her new film on Nov. 18. The gorgeous gown was completely embroidered with iridescent silver sequins and featured a train that elegantly trailed behind the superstar as she made her way down the red carpet. To add to the sparkle, Lady Gaga wore a beautiful diamond chocker and chandelier earrings. The actress and singer also switched her hair for the evening, trading in her long, flowing tresses for a chic blonde bob.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Collider

Lady Gaga Improvised Her Father, Son, ‘House of Gucci’ Line

Father, son, and house of Gaga-- sorry, Gucci. When the first trailer for House of Gucci was released in July, the internet exploded with chatter about its innumerable line-reads, rejoinders, and chicer-than-chic costumes - well, all of those things plus Jared Leto's bald cap. Two moments, however, captured the zeitgeist like no other. In one, Lady Gaga's Patrizia Gucci, née Reggiani, menacingly stirs her tea while telling us she's not much of an "ethical person"; in the other, she crosses herself and utters the already infamous lines: "Father, son, and house of Gucci." It set the internet ablaze. And as it turns out, the line was the product of a Gaga ad-lib, Variety reveals.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Boston Herald

Lady Gaga all in for over-the-top ‘House of Gucci’ melodrama

Lady Gaga knows that “House of Gucci,” Ridley Scott’s true-crime melodrama, combines devious family doings among the one percent, flamboyantly Italian passions, a formidable fashion retrospective and a dissection of a marriage that ended in cold-blooded murder. Her first film since the Oscar-winning “A Star Is Born,” Gaga, 35, assumes...
MOVIES
San Francisco Chronicle

Review: Lady Gaga is a delight in Ridley Scott’s ‘House of Gucci’

The director Howard Hawks once said that a good movie contains three good scenes and no bad ones. So, what do we say about a movie like “House of Gucci,” which is made up entirely of good scenes, with nothing that’s merely functional?. We call that a great movie, of...
MOVIES
Observer

In ‘House of Gucci’ Lady Gaga is as Unrecognizable as She is Unforgettable

Juicy, extravagant, glamorous, decadent and a crowd-pleasing carousel of euro-trash camp, Ridley Scott’s sordid saga about the rise and fall of the Gucci fashion empire has something for everybody. While the camera in House of Gucci pokes its way through the red and green stripes of the billion-dollar Gucci trademark and uncovers a multitude of true crimes behind the precious leather handbags and patent leather loafers that made the label a household name, the movie reveals the Gucci dynasty as the most vicious, dangerous and ruthless Italian family since the Borgias. Like it or not, see this lavish soap opera and you’ll know you’ve been to the movies.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cinema Blend

6 Marvel Characters Lady Gaga Would Be Perfect To Play

Technically, Lady Gaga made her comic book movie debut in 2012’s Men in Black 3 (based on a Marvel comic) with uncredited footage of her as an alien in disguise before the Grammy-winning pop star had even started acting in movies. In 2014, she reunited with her Machete Kills director Robert Rodriguez for Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, in which she gives her first credited performance in a comic book adaptation in the small role of a sympathetic waitress named Bertha.
MOVIES
In Style

Lady Gaga and Her New Bob Brought the Glamour to the Red Carpet

House of Gucci is the gift that keeps on giving — and the movie hasn't even been released yet. On Thursday night, Lady Gaga showed up to another premiere — this time, in Los Angeles — for the film dripping in style and sophistication while debuting a new bob haircut with short fringe and a strapless sequined Valentino gown. The A-line silver dress included gathered fabric below a sweetheart neckline and a train that flowed off the back.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Elle

There Are No Costume Repeats for Lady Gaga in House of Gucci

Being dressed to kill takes on a new meaning in the hotly anticipated House of Gucci, which weaves a web of fashion, betrayal, and murder. Ever since the first on-set photos of Lady Gaga and Adam Driver frolicking in Milan hit the Internet, Ridley Scott’s adaptation of Sara Gay Forden’s gripping book of the same name became one of the buzziest movies of 2021. Telling the story of the real-life power grab at the heart of the glamorous dynasty, the murder of Maurizio Gucci (Driver) and the ex-wife (Lady Gaga) who was convicted of this crime—and earned the nicknames the “Joan Collins of Monte Napoleone” and the “Black Widow”—House of Gucci hits theaters this Thanksgiving.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
New York Post

Lady Gaga’s power is unstoppable — and her birth chart shows why

Power. Money. Fame. Fashion. Music. There’s one name we think of when those words come up in unison: Lady Gaga. The pop-culture titan, 35, has been an unstoppable force electrifying our airwaves, strutting past our screens and using her influence to make noise for equal rights and social causes. The...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Highsnobiety

Looks Like Lady Gaga Won't Get That 'House of Gucci' Oscar, After All

Che vuoi?! The reviews for Ridley Scott's House of Gucci are in, and they aren't looking too good. "The production of the film did not bother to consult the heirs before describing Aldo Gucci — president of the company for 30 years — and the members of the Gucci family as thugs, ignorant and insensitive to the world around them," a statement obtained by Variety on November 29 reads.
MOVIES
newbeauty.com

Inside Lady Gaga’s ‘House of Gucci’ Transformation

It might look effortless, but Lady Gaga’s makeup transformation in House of Gucci took a team of skilled artists. From the tight ’80s perm to the rounded eyebrows, her team breaks down how they nailed Gaga’s role as Patrizia Reggiani. Gaga’s makeup artist, Sarah Tanno, tells Variety that the key...
BEAUTY & FASHION
US Magazine

Lady Gaga’s ‘House of Gucci’ Movie: Everything to Know About the True Story Behind the Oscar Contender

In November 2021, the “Donatella” songstress told British Vogue that she spent so much time in character as Reggiani that she had some “psychological difficulty” toward the end of filming. “I was either in my hotel room, living and speaking as Reggiani, or I was on set, living and speaking as her,” she told the outlet. “I remember I went out into Italy one day with a hat on to take a walk. I hadn’t taken a walk in about two months and I panicked. I thought I was on a movie set.”
MOVIES
