The Man Behind The Mask: Dave Prowse, Tuesday, 11.00, BBC Radio 4 Extra

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA big day for Radio Bristol as they get a rare outing on the network, and rightly so for this tribute to one of the city’s...

Queen at the BBC, Saturday, 20.00, BBC2

The Macca compilation was good fun last week, and here’s another delve through the archive. We’re not sure what we’re going to get, mind, as their Beeb appearances were pretty sporadic and they got so famous so quickly that they only made a handful of appearances on Top of the Pops, and one of those was for Las Palabras Del Amor which is surely a pointless answer if ever there was one. But there’s Montreux and another concert we’ll see a bit more of later, and presumably some videos if they’re really stuck.
Doctor Who, Sunday, 18.25, BBC1

Plenty of people suggesting last week’s episode wasn’t just the best episode of the series but Jodie’s best episode ever. It was certainly a rattling good yarn, and it ended with quite the cliffhanger too – although that was slightly undercut by the mid-credits scene featuring the other two characters from this series who, to be honest, we’d pretty much forgotten about. Hopefully their adventures might get a bit more compelling as we reach the climax of this series, and look, here we are at the penultimate episode already.
Positive, Wednesday, 21.00, Sky Documentaries

We had the Freddie Mercury doc the other day examining what his death meant for Aids awareness, and now on World Aids Day itself is the first of what should be a fascinating series marking forty years of the fight against HIV in the UK. Happily there’s good news to report, as one of the people we’ll hear from is Jonathan Blake, who really was “patient zero” and was given six months to live, and is still with us 39 years later living a seemingly very happy and fulfilling life. Also taking part here are Norman Fowler who spearheaded the government’s hugely memorable and very effective educational campaign, and on a less edifying note, Garry Bushell discussing some of the horrendous tabloid coverage.
Top of the Pops, Friday, 20.00, BBC4

So that’s 1991 been and gone – and no, we still don’t know when they’re going to show The Story of 1991 – but rather than plough straight on to 1992 when they can kick it off thirty years to the week, we’ve got a few odd Christmas shows for the rest of the year, some we’ve seen (many times) before but also a couple we haven’t reached yet. This one has had a few outings, mind, as it’s 1984, all very familiar but we think it’s of pivotal importance as the last time Pops really, really mattered and was able to assemble pretty much every major chart star, such was its importance, leading to the famous Band Aid performance, as opposed to just a year later when all the really big stars were represented on video. A lot of the songs are really very familiar and you’ve heard them a million times, we know, but that’s because 1984 was a year of spectacular singles sales and surely the high water mark of British pop commercially. We’ve never had it so good!
