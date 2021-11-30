ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relief Therapeutics Announces Executive Changes

 3 days ago

Nermeen Varawalla, MD, PhD, MBA appointed Chief Medical Officer, replacing Gilles Della Corte, MD. Jeremy Meinen promoted to Chief Accounting Officer. GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2021 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF)(OTCQB:RLFTF)(OTCQB:RLFTY) (' Relief '), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with...

