Chart Art: Trend Continuation Trades on AUD/USD and CAD/CHF

By Big Pippin
babypips.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the final countdown! At least for the last hours of November. Just because the month is ending doesn’t mean existing forex trends will too. Check out how AUD/USD and CAD/CHF may extend their existing trends!. AUD/USD: 1-hour. Aussie bears had a GOOD month in November as they dragged...

www.babypips.com

babypips.com

Chart Art: Support and Resistance Levels on EUR/JPY and EUR/AUD

Not feelin’ like trading the dollar today? Let’s check out some euro trades!. EUR/JPY is consolidating after an extended downtrend while EUR/AUD just hit a major inflection point. Think these euro pairs are about to see interesting moves in the next trading sessions? Check them out!. EUR/JPY: 1-hour. EUR/JPY has...
DailyFx

Swiss Franc Technical Analysis: CHF/JPY, AUD/CHF, EUR/CHF

Swiss Franc, CHF, CHF/JPY, AUD/CHF, EUR/CHF – Talking Points. CHF/JPY consolidating around June swing high after deep sell off. AUD/CHF falls back into descending channel after sharp decline on 11/26. EUR/CHF testing key 1.04 level, room to run below if level breaks. CHF/JPY Technical Analysis. After roaring to fresh yearly...
actionforex.com

USD/CAD Tests Resistance Zone

Since late Wednesday’s trading session, the USD/CAD currency exchange rate has been testing the resistance of the 1.2830/1.2837 zone. Meanwhile, support was being provided by the 50-hour simple moving average and the zone that is located at the 1.2800 mark. In a scenario where the rate passes the resistance zone...
actionforex.com

USD/CHF Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9181; (P) 0.9201; (R1) 0.9225; …. Intraday bias in USD/CHF stays neutral at this point. With 0.9271 resistance intact, further decline is expected. Break of 0.9156 will resume the decline from 0.9372 to 0.9084 support. Firm break there will argue that choppy rise from 0.8925 has completed, and fall from 0.9471 is resuming. Deeper decline would be seen through 0.8925. Nevertheless, break of 0.9271 will turn bias back to the upside for retesting 0.9372.
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Hits New Low Level

The AUD/USD currency pair passed the support zone at 0.7092/0.7094. Namely, the support zone held for seventeen hours before it was passed. The event resulted in a decline, which by the start of Friday’s European trading had almost reached the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 0.7056. In addition, the 0.7050 mark might serve as support.
babypips.com

Daily Asia-London Sessions Watchlist: AUD/JPY

The downtrend move in AUD/JPY has settled down a bit as a major psychological handle holds as support. Will Omicron variant fears and Australian economic updates be enough to push the pair lower?. Before moving on, ICYMI, today’s Daily U.S. Session Watchlist looked at the recent dip in USD/JPY ahead...
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD defends 0.7100 on downbeat yields, mixed Aussie trade data

AUD/USD stays mildly bid, consolidates recent losses around yearly low. Australia Trade Balance, Exports improve in October but Imports contract further. Market sentiment dwindles as mixed Fed signals confront Omicron woes ahead of pre-Fed trading lull. US Weekly Jobless Claims, virus updates can entertain intraday traders. AUD/USD prints mild gains...
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Daily Report

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7076; (P) 0.7125; (R1) 0.7154;. Intraday bias in AUD/USD is turned neutral again as recovery from 0.7061 quickly lost momentum. On the upside, above 0.7172 will resume the rebound to 55 day EMA (now at 0.7308). On the downside, break of 0.7061 will extend the larger fall form 0.8006. But we’d look for support from 0.6991/7051 key support zone to bring rebound. However, sustained break there will carry larger bearish implications.
babypips.com

Short-Term Bollinger Reversion Strategy 2.0 (Nov. 25 – Dec. 2)

I’m seeing strong trends on both Loonie pairs I’m watching this week. Was the strategy still able to avoid losses and catch wins?. In this revised version of the Short-Term Bollinger Reversion Strategy, I’m waiting for RSI to cross above or below oversold or overbought levels to indicate a bit more momentum in the direction of the trade.
babypips.com

Watchlist: USD/CAD Major Resistance to Hold?

We’ve got a major event risk ahead from both the U.S. and Canada, which could determine the directional bias on USD/CAD for the next few weeks. Here’s a quick technical setup to keep an eye on to get ready for different potential scenarios to play out. USD/CAD Major Resistance to...
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Falls Towards 11-Month Low

The Australian dollar bounced back on upbeat GDP in Q3. The break below 0.7170 has negated October’s rally. A bearish MA cross on the daily chart confirms that sentiment has turned sour. The Aussie is heading to October 2020’s low and the psychological level of 0.7000. An oversold RSI has prompted sellers to start to cover in that congestion area.
DailyFx

AUD/USD Technical Outlook is Neutral to Bullish

AUD/USD just the other day flushed through the yearly low, very nearly tagging the big 7000 level. The flush and reverse has the outlook neutralized at worst for now. If the low in September and channel on the 4-hr time-frame can be broken, then look for the neutral outlook to firm up towards bullish.
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Passes Support Zone

As the AUD/USD currency pair continued to trade in the range between the support of 0.7110 mark and the 0.7148/0.7156 zone, it broke the channel down pattern’s upper trend line. However, the event did not result in a surge, as the 0.7148/0.7156 zone provided enough resistance to the pair for a decline to start. By the start of Tuesday’s European trading session, the pair had reached below the support of the 0.7110 mark.
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CHF, NZD/USD

GBPUSD is trading at 1.3321; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.3380 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.3125. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.3445. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.3535.
dailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forecast: AUD Continues to Test Major Support Level

The Australian dollar struggled a bit as we initially tried to rally on a gap higher on Monday, only to turn around and fall. That being said, I think that the market continues to see the area just above the 0.71 level as significant support, although we are trying to form a bit of a longer-term “double bottom” in that general vicinity. However, it does not take much imagination whatsoever to see this as an “M pattern.” If we break down below the 0.71 level, I think this market has much further to go.
DailyFx

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY

The analysis contained in article relies on price action and chart formations. To learn more about price action or chart patterns, check out our DailyFX Education section. This webinar was looking at setups around the US Dollar after a really busy morning. At the first day of Jerome Powell’s Humphrey Hawkins testimony in front of Congress, the head of the FOMC took a decisively hawkish tone, warning of inflation even in the face of the newly-identified Covid variant. This took many, including myself, by surprise as Powell has previously shown a tendency to be dovish. But these were the first public remarks since his re-nomination, so perhaps this was a part of his discussion with Joe Biden regarding a second term? Or, perhaps he just doesn’t have the fear of losing his post atop the Fed since he’s been nominated for another four years.
babypips.com

Crypto Watch: Upside Trendline Break in Solana (SOL) Ahead?

Solana (SOL) hits the top of the watchlist as SOL/USD spiked higher on news and a rise in broad market volatility. Will the bulls have enough to break the falling trendline?. We last looked at Solana two weeks ago as the pair continued to pullback from all-time highs around the $260 handle, saying that we could see a dip to the broken previous resistance area around $215. Well, the bears were actually able to take SOL/USD down to roughly the $185 – $190 range before bulls would stop them in their tracks.
investing.com

EUR/USD: Could Be Moving From A Strong Bear Trend To A Trading Range

Today so far is a bear inside day. Friday reversed up from a parabolic wedge sell climax over the past 7 bars on the daily chart. I have been saying that the EUR/USD pair has been in a support zone for a few weeks and that it will probably reverse up for at least a few weeks. Most likely, it will form a trading range for at least a couple months, and last week could be the start of the transition from a strong bear trend into a trading range.
FXStreet.com

Technical analysis: Will the AUD/USD price continue rebounding?

The technical analysis of the AUDUSD price chart on 1-hour timeframe shows AUDUSD: H1 is attempting to rebound after hitting 15-month low a day ago under the 200-period moving average MA(200) which is falling. We believe the bullish momentum will continue after the price breaches above the upper bound of the Donchian channel at 0.7159. A level above this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to buy. The stop loss can be placed below 0.7131. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal low, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
FXStreet.com

Weekly technical and trading outlook – USD/CHF

Last Update At 29 Nov 2021 00:08GMT. Consolidation with a downside bias. 0.9325 - Last Thur's low (now res). 0.9302 - Last Tue's low (now res). 0.9251 - Nov 19 low (now res). 0.9217 - Last Fri's 10-day low. 0.9188 - Nov 14 low. 0.9157 - Nov 08 high (now...
