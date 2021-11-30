ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey resigns from Twitter

By Roland Hutchinson
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Twitter founder and CEO Jack Dorsey has announced he is resigning from the company, he will remain on the board of the company and Parag Agrawal has taken over as the new CEO. He will continue as a member of the board until his term expires in 2022, Parag Agrawal has...

Jack Dorsey
Jack Dorsey is trying to avoid making a Bill Gates mistake

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Jack Dorsey stepped down as CEO of Twitter Monday morning, paving the way for his successor and former CTO Parag Agrawal to take over. On his way out, Dorsey emphasized the importance of his full removal from company leadership.
Cathie Wood’s ARK buys a million Twitter shares after Dorsey steps down

(Reuters) – Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management bought more than a million shares of Twitter Inc, a day after Jack Dorsey stepped down as the chief executive of the social networking site. ARK acquired 1.1 million Twitter shares worth $48.9 million at Tuesday’s closing price of $43.94, according to the...
Twitter bans sharing of photos without consent

Twitter launched new rules Tuesday blocking users from sharing private images of other people without their consent, in a tightening of the network's policy just a day after it changed CEOs. Under the new rules, people who are not public figures can ask Twitter to take down pictures or video of them that they report were posted without permission. Twitter said this policy does not apply to "public figures or individuals when media and accompanying tweet text are shared in the public interest or add value to public discourse." "We will always try to assess the context in which the content is shared and, in such cases, we may allow the images or videos to remain on the service," the company added.
Paige Spiranac: How much is the social media sensation worth in 2021?

Paige Spiranac has proven herself to be one of the most popular golfers on the planet as she has built a huge following on social media. Spiranac used to be a professional golfer but now in her career away from intense competition, she prospers from her popularity on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.
Facebook reverses Kyle Rittenhouse policy

Facebook has reversed a decision to block searches on its platform for a US teenager who was acquitted of killing two people during unrest in Wisconsin. Searches for Kyle Rittenhouse resulted in a list of blank pages since shortly after the shooting in August 2020. Facebook said it would "still...
Instagram CEO Mosseri to testify for first time before Senate on Dec. 8

Adam Mosseri, chief executive of Meta Platform Inc.'s Instagram business unit, will testify for the first time before a Senate subcommittee on Dec. 8. Sens. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., said Mosseri will speak at a panel on "Protecting Kids Online: Instagram and Reforms for Young Users" after a bombshell report in the Wall Street Journal outlined the harms the digital platform caused teenagers.
How to stop Facebook from spying on you

It may have happened with you too, that you plan on buying something in the morning and talk about it with someone, and by evening. starts showing 'relevant ads' for the product! Facebook...err...Meta, on multiple occasions, has denied that it uses a user's phone microphone to listen to their conversation.
