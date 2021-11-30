Lowell Stewart

Elvis Leon Stewart, 81 of Munfordville passed away Monday, Nov. 22nd at Baptist Health Hardin. He was the son of the late Joe Stewart, Jr. and Flossie Smith Stewart. Elvis’ first job was at the feed mill in Munfordville, he then went to Indianapolis as an apprentice mechanic and he returned to Munfordville to work at Gerald Dobson Pontiac a few days and then go across the road to the Weatherford Ford dealership to work. At age 30, he bought the Gulf station across from the locker plant in Munfordville and operated it from 1970-1981. Elvis worked for the forestry service for eight years, he drove a gas truck for Shell Oil and drove for the Amish for 12 years. He was a former fire chief for the Munfordville Volunteer Fire Department.

MUNFORDVILLE, KY ・ 9 DAYS AGO