ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Lowell Stewart

ctnewsonline.com
 3 days ago

Memorial services for Lowell Lorin Stewart were Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 in the Colonial Chapel at...

www.ctnewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lima News

Debra L. and Lowell E. Culp, Jr.

Mr. and Mrs. Lowell E. Culp Jr. are celebrating 50 years of marriage. Culp and the former Debra L. Gebhart Converse were married Nov. 20, 1971, by the Rev. Willard Thomas at the bride’s mother’s house. They are the parents of two children, Joseph L. Converse and Jason T. Culp,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
ctnewsonline.com

Reflections

• The Fifth Avenue theatre will present tonight, one night only, Adloph Kaluber’s big farce triumph, “Nightie Night,” with Harry O. Stubbs. The cast is guaranteed to be absolutely the original cast which played the New York Princess theatre. … It is one of the numerous and most excellent attractions which are being furnished Arkansas City show patrons by Manager Wolford.
ARKANSAS CITY, KS
kciiradio.com

Anthony “Tony” Stewart

Funeral services for 68-year-old Anthony Russell “Tony” Stewart of Washington will be at 10:30 a.. Wednesday at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home. Calling hours begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home where family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Interment will take place at the Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington. Memorials have been established for the Southeast Iowa Regional Hospice House, Sonshine Ministries, or the Washington County Ambulance Service.
WASHINGTON, IA
wcluradio.com

Elvis Leon Stewart

Elvis Leon Stewart, 81 of Munfordville passed away Monday, Nov. 22nd at Baptist Health Hardin. He was the son of the late Joe Stewart, Jr. and Flossie Smith Stewart. Elvis’ first job was at the feed mill in Munfordville, he then went to Indianapolis as an apprentice mechanic and he returned to Munfordville to work at Gerald Dobson Pontiac a few days and then go across the road to the Weatherford Ford dealership to work. At age 30, he bought the Gulf station across from the locker plant in Munfordville and operated it from 1970-1981. Elvis worked for the forestry service for eight years, he drove a gas truck for Shell Oil and drove for the Amish for 12 years. He was a former fire chief for the Munfordville Volunteer Fire Department.
MUNFORDVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy