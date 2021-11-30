Brinley Firebaugh

The First Baptist Church, 200 E. 11th Ave., in Winfield, will hold a bazaar and craft show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. A chicken noodle dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dine in or carry out. Cost is $8. Everyone is welcome to this holiday tradition.
• The Fifth Avenue theatre will present tonight, one night only, Adloph Kaluber’s big farce triumph, “Nightie Night,” with Harry O. Stubbs. The cast is guaranteed to be absolutely the original cast which played the New York Princess theatre. … It is one of the numerous and most excellent attractions which are being furnished Arkansas City show patrons by Manager Wolford.
Starting a free diaper bank just happened, said Colby Lynn Martin, of Arkansas City, known to many area mothers as The Diaper Lady. Mother of three children, all of whom are now teenagers, Martin said she has always been a coupon clipper, and coupons to cut the cost of diapers were basic to her taking care of her babies and making ends meet as a young parent.
