How to keep trees safe during unseasonable heat

SAN ANGELO, TX –– As families gear up to travel during the holidays, Safe Kids San Angelo wants to remind families to be extra vigilant to avoid preventable injuries. “For many families, holiday time usually includes traveling to visit friends or relatives so we want every family to know the simple things they can do to stay safe in and around cars,” said Jamie Harden, Safe Kids San Angelo coordinator. “On the way to the destination, we want to remind families to think about things like proper seat belts, distractions on the road, and weather concerns so that holiday travel will be fun and safe for the whole family.”

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO