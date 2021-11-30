ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pakistan To Host Islamic Meeting On Afghanistan

Pakistan has offered to host a summit of foreign ministers from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) next month to address the looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said. The United Nations has...

AFP

Taliban leader decrees Afghan women's rights must be 'enforced'

The Taliban issued a decree Friday in the name of their supreme leader instructing Afghan ministries "to take serious action" on women's rights, but failed to mention girls' access to schools. "The Islamic Emirate's leadership directs all relevant organisations... to take serious action to enforce Women's Rights," the decree states, quoting elusive supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada.
WORLD
The Independent

Lebanon minister resigns in bid to defuse row with Saudi Arabia

Lebanon’s Information Minister George Kordahi resigned on Friday, saying he was putting the national interest above personal ones in a bid to ease a major diplomatic crisis with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states.Mr Kordahi said he understood that French President Emmanuel Macron has demanded his resignation before his Saturday visit to Saudi Arabia, where he is expected to encourage the Saudi Crown Prince and de facto ruled Mohamed bin Salman (MBS) to end the crisis.Mr Macron is currently in the UAE, where he was expected to raise Lebanon’s crisis with the powerful Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed....
MIDDLE EAST
Telegraph

Afghanistan collapse is worst UN has ever seen

Afghanistan's economic collapse is one of the worst in history and will see the country's wealth shrink by a fifth in the next year, the United Nations has said. The speed of the country's financial meltdown dwarfs recent economic crises in countries such as Lebanon, Venezuela and Syria. National GDP...
WORLD
CBS News

Former Afghanistan envoy Zalmay Khalilzhad on dealing with Taliban - "Intelligence Matters"

In this episode of "Intelligence Matters," host Michael Morell speaks with Zalmay Khalilzad, former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. under President George W. Bush and special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation from September 2018 to October 2021. Khalilzad and Morell discuss the history of U.S. engagement in Afghanistan, including in the period during the withdrawal of Soviet forces in 1989, after 9/11, and today. Khalilzad offers new details about the deal his team brokered with the Taliban in 2020 - including the contents of two still-secret annexes - and explains why he believes diplomatic engagement with the Taliban should continue. Khalilzad also reflects on the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan as well as his own role as lead negotiator under Presidents Trump and Biden.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Without women and aid, Afghan economy will collapse, UN warns

When Maryam went shopping in Kabul this week after several weeks cooped up at home, the Afghan mother was shocked to discover food prices had doubled -- or even tripled -- at the market's well-stocked vegetable stalls. "It's very expensive, it's clearly visible," the 52-year-old, who lost her job after the Taliban returned to power in August, told AFP. On Wednesday, a United Nations report said Afghanistan and its population of roughly 40 million people have suffered an "unprecedented fiscal shock" since the Taliban takeover and the decision by the international community to withdraw billions in humanitarian aid. The report predicts an economic contraction of around 20 percent of GDP "within a year, a decline that could reach 30 percent in following years".
WORLD
thefastmode.com

VEON Group CEO Kaan Terzioglu Meets Pakistan PM Imran Khan

VEON Group CEO Kaan Terzioğlu and Jazz CEO Aamir Ibrahim met with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan last week to discuss the progress being made on building digital infrastructure, the delivery of digital services and investment in digital skills to help foster a truly digital Pakistan. The discussion concluded that the mobile industry has a crucial role to play in driving economic growth, championing digital inclusion, and enabling other sectors to thrive.
ASIA
dallassun.com

Russia criticizes US for Afghanistan crisis

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 28 (ANI): Russia has criticized the United States for the current crisis that is gripping Afghanistan, and said Washington placed the country in a big humanitarian catastrophe. "US placed Afghanistan in a big humanitarian catastrophe and it is still stimulating the crisis. It is a mockery that...
FOREIGN POLICY
msmagazine.com

The Repression of Women in Afghanistan, Iran and Pakistan: A Human Rights Issue

Despite current abysmal circumstances, Afghanistan, Iran and Pakistan have lived through periods of progress and freedom for women. But these moments in history proved vulnerable to the looming threat of extremism. Recently, a man in Pakistan set his house on fire, killing his daughters and grandchildren to protect his so-called...
SOCIETY
foreigndesknews.com

US Envoy on Afghanistan to Return to Doha to Meet Taliban: State Department

The US Special Representative for Afghanistan will visit Doha next week for two weeks of meetings with leaders of the Taliban, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday. “They’ll discuss … our vital national interests when it comes to Afghanistan,” said Price. “That includes counterterrorism, that includes safe passage...
U.S. POLITICS
Republic Monitor

Islamic State Now Expands To All Afghanistan Provinces; UN Envoy Warns

The UN ambassador to Afghanistan warned that the Islamic State’s regional branch is now aggressively present in all districts. Deborah Lyons, the UN special representative for Afghanistan, said the Taliban “appears to rely heavily on extrajudicial detentions and killings” in response to suspected Islamic State-Khorasan members. During the UN Security...
WORLD
TheDailyBeast

The Real Reason the Afghan Army Collapsed in Face of Taliban Advance? It Was Mostly ‘Ghost’ Troops

After spending $83 billion training up and arming Afghan troops to face the Taliban, U.S. military leaders seemed as surprised as anyone at the ease with which the Islamist militant group swept back into power this summer. Now, a former finance minister has explained the dizzying collapse of the Afghan National Army: Most of its 200,000 soldiers only existed on paper. The idea that Afghan troop numbers were unreliable is not a new one. But Khalid Payenda, who resigned as finance minister as the Taliban advanced, said as many as five in six soldiers were “ghosts.” He told the BBC: “The way the accountability was done, you would ask the chief in that province how many people you have and based on that you could calculate salaries and ration expenses and they would always be inflated.” Payenda said soldiers who were killed or deserted were also routinely kept on the books, with their commanders using their bank cards to take their salaries. And he said many generals were “double-dipping,” accepting money from the Taliban on top of their government salaries to give up without a fight.
MILITARY
