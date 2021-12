The latest data analysis from estate agency Chestertons, for the month of October, reveals continuously strong demand from property buyers in London. The agency, which has 31 branches across the capital, saw a 22% increase in the number of offers being made and a 26% uplift in agreed sales compared to September. At the same time, the market remains under pressure as supply continues to nudge down with 18% fewer properties available for sale in October than the previous month.

