'Squid Game' creator 'loved' YouTube star's version

Chrissy Teigen is no stranger to criticism, and has once, she and husband John Legend have landed in hot water. The couple hosted a Squid Game-themed party at their lavish mansion with some of their celebrity friends all decked out in costumes from the show. No harm in that, right? Well, it’s the way Teigen approached the themed party that is causing backlash. Chrissy’s over-the-top Squid Game party is getting dragged online due to Teigen going all out to recreate the show’s dystopian world, despite the series’ central critique of wealth. The party was organized by party planners Wife of the Party and featured elements from the show like a maze staircase, bunk beds, gold piggy banks, and oh yeah, prizes like a trip to Napa Valley and an expensive dinner for two. It’s safe to say, people had a lot to say and they did not hold back on Twitter.

