Target: Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons. Goal: Do not allow trail hunting that illegally targets protected animals. Chris Packham, an anti-hunting advocate in England, was recently the victim of an explosion outside his home. He was unharmed, but the attack represented the latest violent incident directed at him. Reportedly, he has had several deceased animals placed outside his property. Despite the disturbing turn of events, Packham still stands strong against a practice he claims is widely used and abused across the nation.

ANIMALS ・ 3 DAYS AGO