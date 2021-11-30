ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Is SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME hiding its biggest secret behind a rumor?

By Editorial staff
mcutimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is in trouble! Not only does the whole world know his secret – that he is actually a teenage schoolboy Peter Parker – but according to the latest trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, he has created a multiverse collapse by trying to correct that fact. The...

mcutimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Marvel’s Recast Black Widow Actress Reportedly Starring in Next Year’s Big Sequel

Earlier this year, the Marvel Cinematic Universe gained its first animated television series, What If…?. The show brought many popular characters like the late Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa, Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes AKA Winter Soldier, and the Avenger Iron Man to the small-screen on the Disney+ show. One notable thing that...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Star Threatens Disney to “Recast” Him If They Don’t Accommodate His Rule

When it comes to recasting anyone in the MCU, the topic is often very touchy as Marvel fans tend to fall in love with certain characters. Recently, the most recasting that we have seen was through Disney+’s animated series What If…? As not all of the original Marvel actors were able to reprise their voice in the show, such as Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man) or Tom Holland (Spider-Man), they had to be recast for the series.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Actress Reveals Why She Passed on Returning to the MCU

Marvel fans may be getting lucky with some of their favorite characters from Netflix’s Defenders series returning in the Marvel Cinematic Universe this year. While nothing has been confirmed yet, Charlie Cox is rumored to reprise his role as Matt Murdock AKA Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home (December 17, 2021), and Vincent D’Onofrio may pop up in Hawkeye on Disney+ as Wilson Fisk AKA Kingpin.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
Ian Mckellen
digitalspy.com

Spider-Man's Tom Holland responds to Venom 2's credits scene

Venom: Let There Be Carnage spoilers follow. Spider-Man himself Tom Holland has responded to rumours that he may work alongside Tom Hardy in the future, calling him a "lovely bloke". Laying the groundwork for a potential meeting for Spider-Man and Venom, Tom offered his cryptic and non-committal response to Venom:...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Tom Holland asked Marvel to rewrite Spider-Man: No Way Home ending

Tom Holland has told GQ magazine in a new interview, that he had to stop during filming of the finale of Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home and say “I don’t believe what I’m saying” – leading to the scene being re-written. Holland speaks frankly in the interview about the pressures...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Exec Speaks Out on Timeline of Hawkeye and Spider-Man: No Way Home

2021 is nearing an end, but there are still two Marvel Cinematic Universe projects to look forward to. Hawkeye is premiering on Disney+ next week and its final episode will drop on the streaming service on December 22nd, which is only a few days after Spider-Man: No Way Home is released in theaters. Phase Four is in full swing, and many folks are wondering how everything will tie together, especially with the addition of the multiverse. During a recent interview with The Direct, Hawkeye's executive producer Trinh Tran was asked about the show's continuity within the Marvel Cinematic Universe and she wouldn't say if it takes place before or after No Way Home.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#No Way Home#Mcu Multiverse#Spider Mans
ComicBook

Kevin Smith Analyzes New Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer

Kevin Smith gave his read of the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer during Fatman Beyond. On the idea of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield being in the trailer, he thinks it's a given. There's a lot to love about that new clip and the villains are also a major part of the entire ensemble. Another topic that Smith and Marc Bernadin actually discussed was the strange new goblin character that flies in near the end of the trailer. No one knows exactly why that version of the character is present at the moment.
MOVIES
IGN

Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Breakdown - 5 Burning Questions

Now that the second Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer has been released, we finally have a decent grasp of what's actually going on in this Marvel movie. Tom Holland's Peter Parker is going to face a real identity crisis and an entire team of familiar Marvel villains in his latest big-screen adventure, from Green Goblin to Doc Ock to Lizard, Sandman, Electro... and maybe more. That's not to say we don't still have plenty of questions about No Way Home. In this Spider-Man trailer breakdown, we pose our biggest burning questions that remain about Spider-Man's return, including whether or not Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will show up, if there could be a sixth villain -- hmmmm, Sinister Six? -- like Michael Keaton's Vulture or maybe Tom Hardy's Venom joining the movie, and just who the Lizard seems to be getting punched by in that Brazilian No Way Home trailer. The first Spider-Man No Way Home trailer made it clear this sequel opens shortly after the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Given the cliffhanger introduced in FFH's mid-credits scene, how could it not? We'll see Peter and Zendaya's MJ deal with the immediate fallout of J. Jonah Jameson leaking Spider-Man's secret identity and accusing him of murder. What's more, the first trailer shows us Peter will actually be arrested and taken into custody. So how does he get out of jail then? We delve into these topics and more in this trailer breakdown, including if we'll see other worlds in the Marvel multiverse in the film, whether or not Doc Ock, Green Goblin and the rest are the same villains from the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield movies, and hey, what's happening to Doc Ock's tentacles in this trailer anyway? Watch our full Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer breakdown for all the theories, questions, and speculation!
MOVIES
celebritypage.com

WATCH: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Trailer Teases Multiverse

It's time to start getting ready marvel fans! The final installment of the Spider-Man trilogy is nearing with Sony just dropping the trailer for No Way Home. With mounting anticipation surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans were more than ecstatic to see that Sony released the first trailer this past Tuesday. Although this will be Tom Holland's final appearance as Spider-Man, Marvel fans are still hyped about this expansion of the multiverse.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Is that Harry Osborn in the New Spider-Man: No Way Home Teaser?

A full month ahead of Spider-Man: No Way Home's release, there's clearly no doubt that Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios will now go the extra mile of hyping up the highly-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe film despite the suspiciously slow build they had for it over the last couple of months.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
GamesRadar+

Tom Holland teases a "spectacular" fight scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland has teased a "spectacular" fight in the movie. "You're going to see a style of fighting in this film that you've never seen in a Spider-Man movie before... They designed these fights to shock you guys, to really put you on your back foot," Holland said at a screening of the recently released second trailer.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Previous Spider-Man Directors Rumored to Help on No Way Home Plot Details

While there are still plenty of mysteries about Spider-Man: No Way Home for fans to speculate about and pick apart as the weeks run down until the film hits theaters, there is one thing that trailers and footage from the eagerly-anticipated film have made a certainty. Villains from the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield starring Spider-Man films will be a part of Tom Holland's third outing and now a new rumor suggests that the directors of those films had a hand in helping with some of the details for Spider-Man: No Way Home.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy