ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

'It's not a time to panic,' county health officials say about Omicron variant

By Frances Lin, KATU Staff
nbc16.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — County officials are already preparing for a possible Omicron variant surge. The first traces of the mutated virus were first reported in South Africa just a few days ago. And Monday night, we're hearing from local experts about what comes next. “Like most of the world,...

nbc16.com

Comments / 0

Related
healththoroughfare.com

Moderna CEO Releases Important Statement About Omicron Covid Variant

The latest and most significant Covid variant, Omicron, has been making headlines all over the place. Check out the latest reports about the new variant of Covid below. It’s been just revealed by MarketWatch that Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel has left no doubt about his approach to the emergence of the new omicron coronavirus variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

'We will remember what Moderna did': Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology with poorer countries and building factories played a role in the emergence of the Omicron variant

Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology has played a role in the emergence of variants such as the Omicron variant. Detected by researchers in South Africa last week, the variant has 50 mutations, including more than 30 on the spike protein, which the virus uses to enter and infect cells.
HEALTH
International Business Times

Expert Says Omicron Variant May Be A 'Blessing': 'Get Out Of Pandemic Card'

A leading epidemiologist Thursday said the Omicron variant, first discovered in South Africa last month, could be the key to the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. During an interview with an Australian morning show, Sunrise, Prof. Tony Blakely said the new variant could “displace” the highly infectious Delta variant. He noted that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta but is a less severe strain of COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Best Life

90 Percent of People Hospitalized With Omicron Have This in Common

A new variant first detected in South Africa has health officials around the world on high alert. Now reported in more than 20 countries so far, the Omicron variant has caused a surge in South Africa in a short period of time, increasing new COVID cases in the country from about 300 a day in mid-November to around 3,000 each day, as reported by The New York Times. At the moment, virus experts warn that the data on this variant is still very limited. White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, said it will take about two to four weeks to gather more information on Omicron's transmissibility and severity. For now, we can only look to anecdotal data on how this variant is affecting the people it's infecting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SFGate

Omicron variant detected in unvaccinated Hawaii resident

HONOLULU (AP) — The omicron coronavirus variant was confirmed Thursday in an unvaccinated Hawaii resident with no recent travel history, state health officials said. The adult had been infected with COVID-19 a year ago, isn't currently hospitalized and had “mild-to-moderate” symptoms, including headache, body aches and cough, Hawaii Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble said.
HAWAII STATE
wfyi.org

Indiana Department of Corrections confirms Legionnaires' disease outbreak

The Indiana Department of Corrections has confirmed an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease at the Pendleton Correctional Facility. In statement posted on Facebook, the IDOC said three cases have been confirmed, and two additional probable cases have been identified. The sickened individuals all reside in two units of the facility. All five have been hospitalized for treatment, according to the statement.
PENDLETON, IN
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Katu
nbc16.com

Oregon working to put indoor mask rule in place indefinitely

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon is one of only a handful of states that still has an indoor mask mandate, and now the state is working to make that rule permanent. The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) convened a Rules Advisory Committee (RAC) on Thursday. The RAC provided feedback on the indoor mask rule. The point of the committee is to suggest what should and shouldn't be included in the ruling and discuss the impact it will have on the public.
OREGON STATE
CBS New York

First Case Of Omicron Variant Reported In New Jersey

NEW JERSEY (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey has reported its first case of the Omicron variant. Officials said a Georgia resident who is currently in New Jersey tested positive for the variant after a recent trip to South Africa. The woman has been in isolation since testing positive on Nov. 28. According to officials, she experienced moderate symptoms, received care in a North Jersey emergency department and is now recovering. New Jersey’s announcement came just one day after five cases were confirmed in New York. Four cases were found in New York City and one was on Long Island. In addition, a Minnesota resident tested positive for Omicron after attending Anime NYC at the Javits Center. On Thursday, President Biden said he planned to tighten testing for international flights and that passengers, regardless of vaccination status, will have to take a COVID-19 test the day before departing for the U.S. Health officials around the world have been concerned about the variant because of its never-before-seen amount of mutations. Stay with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for updates.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Politics
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
ABC4

Intermountain doctors concerned, encourages vaccines amid Omicron spread

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Intermountain Healthcare doctors continue urging vaccinations against COVID-19 amid the discovery of the new Omicron variant on Friday. “Vaccinations continue to be one of the best defenses against communicable diseases, whether that be childhood diseases such as measles or mumps, which are fairly rare these days, or more common diseases […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
hivplusmag.com

Is Untreated HIV the Cause of the Omicron Variant?

The world is now confronting COVID-19's latest mutation: the Omicron variant. The new, and potentially dangerous, form of the novel coronavirus has been detected in about two dozen nations, including the United States. Scientists are not yet sure how this latest variant emerged, but some health experts point to conditions...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People Amid New Variant

In just one weekend, the Omicron variant seems to have turned the pandemic on its head. This new variant of COVID has nearly triple the number of mutations that Delta has, some of which could make Omicron spread more easily and potentially evade current immune responses. But these are just predictions as of now. Virus experts say it will take some time to gather enough data to determine whether or not this new variant will become more serious than the dominant Delta variant. For his part, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told President Joe Biden that it will take around two weeks to have more definitive information on the transmissibility and severity of this new iteration of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy