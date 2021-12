Cloud gaming is the future of video games, and while there will always be a space for consoles and PCs, Microsoft knows the importance and just how big streaming games from the cloud can be — so much so, Microsoft is pointing a lot of its resources towards its own service in the hopes of breaking the back of a potentially huge and untapped market. With just a phone, a decent internet connection, and a Bluetooth controller (sometimes the controller isn't even needed), potentially anyone in the world can access the Xbox ecosystem to play a game. In today's Xbox20 defining moments article, we're looking at Xbox Cloud Gaming, Microsoft's entry into the game streaming space.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO