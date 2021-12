If you have not started your Christmas shopping, you might be out of luck: The supply chain could hamper your holidays, as certain items are going to be hard to find. Sticking with the trends we’ve seen over the last few months, almost everything related to Christmas and the holidays is going to be difficult to find. The shortage of raw materials is keeping production behind schedule, and the shipping backlog isn’t helping either. The good news: After going to four different stores, WINK News was able to find a fair amount of items. The bad news: There was less variety than you might expect and you might have to pay a little more than in the past few years.

SHOPPING ・ 8 HOURS AGO