Everyday cheapskate: Why you may or may not need an air fryer

Forget the Instant Pot, or other pressure cookers that promise to do it all; the real multi-tasker in any kitchen is the air fryer. In my kitchen, I try to limit appliances and tools to just the necessities. If I can get it done with a knife or a pot or pan that I already own, then that’s perfect for me. That being said, there are just some things that an appliance can do better, faster, and healthier. For me, that’s the air fryer; it’s the one appliance that deserves its counter space more than any other. However, air fryers don’t actually fry foods; they’re actually small convection ovens. Rather than deep-frying, an air fryer uses convection cooking to circulate hot air around your food, which is why you get crispy, evenly-cooked food without the need for oil. It fries, bakes, and it reheats. It does everything. And I’m not the only one at Input who loves their air fryer.

