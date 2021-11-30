Soccer: Japan to face Uzbekistan in tune up for World Cup qualifiers

Jordan Nobbs has spoken of her delight at being back in the England fold as she prepares to return “home” when the team play Austria in Sunderland this weekend.The Arsenal midfielder, who started this term recovering from an ankle injury sustained in pre-season, is in the Lionesses squad for the first time under Sarina Wiegman ahead of the World Cup qualifiers against the Austrians at the Stadium of Light on Saturday and Latvia in Doncaster three days later.Nobbs missed out on playing at the 2019 World Cup after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament rupture.She subsequently featured for England in matches...

