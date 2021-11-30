Soccer: Japan to face Uzbekistan in tune up for World Cup qualifiers

ST. PAUL (WCCO) — A critical World Cup qualifier will be hosted by Allianz Field in St. Paul during one of Minnesota’s coldest months.
On Wednesday, Minnesota United and U.S. Soccer announced that the venue will host the U.S. men’s national soccer team’s game against Honduras on Feb. 2.
It’ll cap a three-game stretch of frigid games for the USMNT. On Jan. 27 USMNT will face El Salvador in Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio and will then play in an away match against Canada. Then, the team heads to St. Paul’s open air soccer stadium.
“World. Cup. Qualifier,” Minnesota...
