AdaptHealth to Participate in BofA Securities Leveraged Finance Conference

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA — Helm Partners announced this week that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Convergent Technologies, Inc (CTI). Helm has had a long-standing and productive relationship with Kate Jaffe, CTI’s owner, and this transaction adds yet another set of assets to our advisory services platform. Every move we are making is to increase our ability to serve as our clients’ roadmap for purposeful change. In addition to incredible clients and employees, this acquisition is an opportunity to expand our Expense Management practice with a new and robust Wireless Management offering.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO