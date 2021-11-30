ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

AdaptHealth to Participate in BofA Securities Leveraged Finance Conference

 3 days ago
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA — AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) announced that Jason Clemens, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities Leveraged Finance Conference on Thursday,...

Five Enforcement Actions Hold Healthcare Providers Accountable for HIPAA Right of Access

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Office for Civil Rights (OCR) at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced the resolution of five investigations in its Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) Right of Access Initiative, bringing the total number of these enforcement actions to twenty-five since the initiative began. OCR created this initiative to support individuals’ right to timely access their health records at a reasonable cost under the HIPAA Privacy Rule.
Wolf: Nearly 6,000 Businesses Received Support Through Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Relief Program

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf announced that 5,860 businesses received funding support this year through the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Relief Program (CHIRP), helping to protect and preserve this vital industry in Pennsylvania. “We developed the CHIRP program to provide immediate relief to the commonwealth’s restaurants and hospitality businesses recovering...
NRx Pharmaceuticals Identifies Significantly Higher Likelihood of Surviving and Recovering from Critical COVID-19 in ZYESAMI

RADNOR, PA — NRx Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: NRXP) announced this week that it has completed an analysis to identify clinical evidence that indicates a substantial improvement after treatment with ZYESAMI® (aviptadil) in patients with Critical COVID-19 and Respiratory Failure over existing therapies such as remdesivir. NRx asked Prof. David Schoenfeld, one of the world’s most widely published statisticians with unique expertise in life-threatening diseases of the lung to conduct the analysis.
Pennsylvanians Encouraged to Protect Sensitive Information During Holiday Season

HARRISBURG, PA — With the holiday shopping season underway, the Department of Revenue is encouraging Pennsylvanians to take the appropriate steps to protect their personal information from identity thieves and cybercriminals. These bad actors are constantly working to steal sensitive information, including data that can be used to file fraudulent tax returns and request fraudulent tax refunds.
Harmony Biosciences Appoints Linda Szyper to Board Of Directors

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA — Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRMY) announced the recentl appointment of Linda Szyper to the Company’s Board of Directors. Ms. Szyper brings extensive healthcare and pharmaceutical knowledge with expertise anchored in more than 30 years of experience that spans both pharmaceutical sales and marketing as well as healthcare communications services. Most recently, Ms. Szyper served as the Chief Operating Officer of McCann Health, a global healthcare communications company, where she was responsible for the development and overall operations of the global healthcare network. On Harmony’s Board of Directors, she will serve as a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees.
Pennsylvania Primary Care Medical Group Victim of Ransomware

PERKASIE, PA — TriValley Primary Care recently announced that it is notifying certain patients whose information was involved in a recent cybersecurity incident. TriValley states it is committed to keeping the community informed, communicating about the steps it is taking toward resolution, and ensuring impacted individuals have the tools they need to help protect their information.
$10 Million Awarded to Boost Self-Help Homeownership Housing Opportunities

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) this week announced the awarding of $10 million in Self-Help Homeownership Opportunity Program (SHOP) grants. The funds awarded will support three national and regional organizations in facilitating innovative homeownership opportunities to communities, especially low-income communities, through the provision...
Penske Logistics Receives Supplier Award from Novelis

— Penske Logistics was recently recognized with a North America Supplier award from Novelis, the world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling. As a leading provider of dedicated transportation to Novelis North America, Penske is an essential component of its closed-loop aluminum supply chain serving top automakers. The Novelis North...
$90.2 Million in Grants Awarded to Strengthen Local and Regional Markets for U.S. Agricultural Products

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently announced a $90.2 million investment in 203 projects to strengthen and explore new market opportunities for local and regional food businesses. The funding is made possible through grant programs administered by the Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) as part of the Local Agriculture Marketing Program (LAMP): the Farmers Market and Local Food Promotion Programs (FMLFPP) and the Regional Food System Partnerships (RFSP).
Auditor General DeFoor Partners with Greater Philadelphia YMCA, Temple University on ‘Be Money Smart’ Initiative

PHILADELPHIA, PA — On Monday, Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor visited the Greater Philadelphia YMCA to talk to young people about the importance of knowing how to be smart with their money, as well as promote this year’s statewide student financial literacy competition. He was joined by Philadelphia YMCA President & CEO Shaun Elliott and leaders from Temple University and the Cecil B. Moore Scholars program.
NeuExcell Therapeutics Establishes Corporate Headquarters in Philadelphia Region

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — NeuExcell Therapeutics, Inc. announced the recent signing of a lease with The Discovery Labs in King of Prussia, PA. This lease sets the stage for NeuExcell to establish their long-term corporate headquarters in the heart of Philadelphia’s Cellicon Valley region and enables the company to build a world-class team tapping into the veteran cell and gene therapy talent in Greater Philadelphia.
